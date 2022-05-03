Toronto powers past Tampa Bay

TORONTO -- Toronto Coach Sheldon Keefe predicted a "borderline violent" playoff series against Tampa Bay.

That turned out to be the case early and late in Monday's opening game of the teams' NHL Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

In between, Toronto ran the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning out of the rink with speed, tenacity and timely contributions up and down the lineup.

Auston Matthews had two goals and an assist and Jack Campbell made 23 saves in the second playoff shutout of his career as the Maple Leafs beat Tampa Bay 5-0.

"We just played fast," said Matthews, who led the NHL with 60 regular-season goals. "We played through the contact."

Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists. Jake Muzzin scored and David Kampf added a goal on a short-handed breakaway for Toronto, which killed off five Lightning power plays, including an early five-minute major.

Marner, meanwhile, snapped a playoff slump in which he had gone 18 contests without scoring.

"Can't do anything about the past," Marner said. "I'm here to focus on the now. I'm here to focus on what I can do to help team our team win.

"Just like everyone else in that locker room."

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots for the Lightning.

"I'm not so sure the Maple Leafs had to play particularly well to beat us tonight," Lightning Coach Jon Cooper said. "You've got to win four and you don't want to give teams any freebies and we probably gave them a little bit of a freebie.

"It's hard to judge either team tonight."

The second game of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday in Toronto.

Teams that have won the series opener hold an all-time record of 499-228, including a 9-6 mark last season.

Seven minutes into the game, Toronto winger Kyle Clifford pasted Tampa's Ross Colton from behind into the boards to earn a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

The Maple Leafs failed to convert on two subsequent power plays, but moved ahead with 1:41 left in the period when Muzzin's point shot through a screen beat Vasilevskiy.

William Nylander nearly made it 2-0 late in the period on a breakaway after blocking a shot, but failed to beat Vasilevskiy through the pads.

Toronto called a timeout ahead of a 5-on-3 power play in second and took just 11 seconds to score with five forwards on the ice. Marner fed Matthews, whose shot beat Vasilevskiy to the short side.

Tampa got its fourth man advantage later in the period, but Kampf beat Victor Hedman to a loose puck as Toronto once again showed its superior speed before beating Vasilevskiy to make it 3-0 at 9:27.

Campbell had to be sharp at the other end on another Lightning power play. He made a nice blocker stop on Brayden Point off a Nikita Kucherov feed. Steven Stamkos then heeled a one-timer.

The Leafs put the game out of reach at 16:39, when Marner snapped his long playoff goal drought. The winger took a slick pass from Morgan Rielly off the rush and beat Vasilevskiy for his first playoff goal since April 11, 2019, a stretch of 18 games.

Toronto kept pressing into the third period. Matthews made it 5-0 when Vasilevskiy misplayed the puck behind his net and he scored his second at 8:16.

The Leafs have lost seven consecutive postseason series and haven't advanced to the second round since 2004. They absorbed a crushing seven-game loss last season when the Montreal Canadiens stormed back from a 3-1 deficit.

The Lightning have won eight series in a row since a stunning sweep at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2019, following a 128-point campaign and the franchise's first Presidents' Trophy.

HURRICANES 5, BRUINS 1

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Seth Jarvis and Nino Niederreiter scored second-period goals and Antti Raanta was strong in net to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Raanta had 35 saves in his first career postseason start with No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen sidelined by injury. He held up against Boston's game-opening surge to keep Carolina in it before Jarvis and Niederreiter scored roughly two minutes apart in the second period to break a scoreless tie.

Carolina never surrendered that lead. Teuvo Teravainen and Vincent Trocheck added third-period goals, which helped Carolina maintain control and then stretch out a lead in this best-of-seven series opener.

Andrei Svechnikov punctuated the win with an empty-net goal at 17:59, capping what turned into a dominating third period against a team that has twice ousted Carolina from the playoffs in recent years.

Taylor Hall scored for Boston early in the third, beating Raanta between the circles after a feed from Erik Haula from a tussle behind the net. He almost tied the game minutes later when he pinged the left post. But those were the only real mistakes for Raanta, who made the routine glove stops along with the more impressive diving saves or post-to-post slides.

BLUES 4, WILD 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- David Perron had a hat trick and an assist to lead the St. Louis Blues past the Minnesota Wild in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series, one year after he missed the playoffs with covid-19.

Ryan O'Reilly scored, Torey Krug added three assists and Ville Husso made 37 saves for the shutout in his postseason debut for the Blues, who seized home-ice advantage from a Wild team they've had their way with in recent years.

By blocking 17 shots, clogging the passing lanes and dominating on both special teams, the confident Blues quieted Xcel Energy Center quickly with a 2-0 first-period lead and never let the crowd -- that the Wild pushed so hard to play in front of to start the postseason -- become a factor.

Perron scored on each of the first two power plays for St. Louis. The Blues went 6 for 6 on the penalty kill for the greatest source of frustration for the Wild on a night marked by up-close misfires and clanged posts. They had a 55-28 edge on the Blues in shots attempted over the first two periods, but 14 of them went wide of the net.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 27 shots for the Wild.