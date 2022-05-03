Two teens plead not guilty in Springdale attempted murder case

BENTONVILLE -- Two teens accused of attempting to kill another person pleaded not guilty to the felony charges.

David Magana, 17, and Halee Valdez, 17, are charged as adults with attempted capital murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and terroristic act. Magana is also charged with handgun possession by a minor.

The pair pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday at their arraignments before Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green.

Springdale police were sent at 1:44 a.m. March 29 to the area of Silent Grove and Pump Station roads to investigate the sound of seven to nine gunshots, but officers didn't find anyone needing assistance nor any signs of a disturbance, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A 19-year-old man called police later that morning and said he was in the area at 2 a.m. to meet Valdez, but Valdez and Magana, her boyfriend, showed up and began shooting at him, according to the affidavit.

He met a police officer to show him the bullet holes in his vehicle, according to the affidavit.

He told police he met Valdez via Snapchat and had taken her to get ice cream. The man said Valdez told him she was going to tell Magana the two went on a date, the affidavit states.

He said he later received a threatening text message from Magana telling him not to go out of his way trying to text Valdez if he wasn't ready to die for her, according to the affidavit.

The man agreed to meet Valdez after receiving a video of her driving a gray Dodge Charger, and she appeared to be alone, the affidavit states. He said he arrived for the meeting, and saw the Charger, according to court documents.

Magana opened the passenger door and started shooting at him with a handgun; he said he drove away, the affidavit states.

Police found 10 spent casings in the parking lot, according to the affidavit.

Valdez told police Magana believed she cheated on him with the man, and she wanted to prove she didn't cheat, according to the affidavit. She said she went with Magana to his home to get a gun and she started messaging the man to meet at the park and reassure him there was no trouble, the affidavit states.

The two are each being held on $500,000 cash or corporate surety bonds in the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center.