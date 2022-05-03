UAPB alum, now a NASA official, to speak at commencement

The University of Arkansas Pine Bluff will conduct its 165th graduation ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday at Simmons Bank Field featuring keynote speaker Ruth D. Jones, known as one of NASA's Modern Figures.

The processional is planned for 288 graduates, including 31 master's and 257 bachelor's degrees, and the commissioning of nine cadets at 8:45 a.m. In addition, an honorary posthumous degree will be awarded to the family of DeQueon Neal, an MBA student.

The commencement site will open to guests approximately 90 minutes before the start of the ceremony. Free parking is available in any unrestricted parking area on campus. Tickets are not required for entry.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The ceremony will be livestreamed on UAPB TV, YouTube and Facebook pages, according to a news release.

Jones is the associate manager for the Human Exploration Development and Operations Office at NASA/Marshall Space Flight Center at Huntsville, Ala.

A 1994 UAPB graduate, Jones is the second African-American woman to receive a doctoral degree in physics in Alabama and the first woman to receive a bachelor of science degree in physics from UAPB, according to the release.

Jones is an alumnus of Alabama A & M University. She received her doctoral and master's degrees in physics/materials science.

The author of numerous articles on optical physics, she is a member of the Society of Women Engineers (SWE), System Safety Society, American Physical Society, and Society of Photo-Optical Instrumentation Engineers (SPIE). She is also the co-author of/contributor to the Society of Women Engineers' (SWE) first eBook, "Be That Engineer: Inspiration and Insight from Accomplished Women Engineers."

Jones's presence will be significant as UAPB's University Museum and Cultural Center opens its Above the Curve exhibit, according to the release.

"The Above the Curve exhibit highlights Dr. Jones and other Arkansas AM&N/UAPB graduates who received a platform to maximize their ability. This platform allowed them to shape the world while changing the faces related to STEM fields. Above the Curve combines unique design elements, extensive research, and insightful photographs to spotlight their journey from student to professional and how they ultimately impacted our everyday life," according to the release.

"Dr. Jones is a motivational speaker who emphasizes the importance of education and knowing your passion. Dr. Jones' passion is motivating and inspiring youth to be the best despite their upbringing, gender, or race. Dr. Jones considers herself a role model because she succeeded in physics, a male-dominated field. Dr. Jones feels that she can influence young girls by teaching that women can excel, if not better than men, in science and math. One of her goals is to help young people, particularly minorities in small towns, understand the excitement, opportunities, and enjoyment of pursuing a STEM career," according to the release.

A native of West Helena, Jones is the daughter of William and Essie Jones of Helena-West Helena.

Visit https://www.uapb.edu/commencement.aspx for details on safety protocols, the inclement weather procedures, covid plans, and additional information on UAPB's graduation.