We must recruit, retain, support great educators

In recent years, teacher shortages have become an increasing concern in education. The covid pandemic helped bring out these issues as more teachers began leaving the classroom.

A Japanese proverb stated, "Better than a thousand days of diligent study is one day with a great teacher."

Students need great teachers! So, how do we recruit and retain great teachers? Let's begin by promoting our profession in the high school setting. Students should be provided the opportunity to work in classrooms and help current teachers at all grade levels.

Teachers should encourage students to create or be members of future educator clubs, such as Teachers of Tomorrow. Invite colleges into the high school to further student interest and develop a relationship between the students and their education programs.

I recently asked teachers in a poll what they needed to stay in their profession. The most common answers were, "smaller class sizes and support from administration."

In smaller classrooms, the teacher can pull students and work with them in small groups or provide more one-on-one instruction.

Smaller classes can also help prevent behavioral disruptions, which allows for more instructional time. Any teacher who has had 17 or fewer students would agree that they could accomplish much more than having 20 or more.

Administrators, remember what it is like to be in the classroom. There was a time when you needed help from your administrator, too. If you haven't been in the classroom in several years, try your best to get into them as much as possible.

Teachers are doing the best that they can. Trust your teachers and be approachable. They should feel comfortable coming to you and seeking advice because as a leader, you are also a coach.

Teachers, let's help each other! Build one another up. Share ideas with one another. Ask others for help. And most importantly, know that YOU are making a difference.

Brandie Everett is a lifelong resident of Monticello. She is a fourth-grade teacher at Drew Central Elementary, where she serves as the Family and Community Engagement Facilitator and Positive Behavior Interventions and Support coach. She is a 2021-2022 Arkansas State Teachers Association (ASTA) Advocacy Fellow and has served in education for 10 years.