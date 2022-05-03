Woodruff County man dies after gunfight, authorities say; police searching for suspect

A Woodruff County man was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire Monday outside an apartment in Augusta, state police said.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. outside a Fairfield Street apartment, according to a news release from state police.

Witnesses told state police special agents that there was an argument between Jaquale Mitchell, 27, and Anfernee Neal, 25, both of Augusta, followed by both men shooting at each other, according to the release.

Mitchell died a short time later at a White County hospital, state police said.

Augusta police, along with other law enforcement agencies, have been searching for Neal, who has since been criminally charged with first-degree murder, the release states.

Anyone encountering Neal or who may know his whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement office.