Hazen, circa 1910: Kocourek & Son Hardware did business in this building for most of the 20th century. After the store closed, the building housed an antique store. It’s vacant today, awaiting a new life for some business in the Prairie County town that’s named for William Hazen, perhaps the first businessman in the area in the 1870s.

