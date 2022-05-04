Arkansas State hires Alabama's Jeff Purinton as athletic director

Arkansas State University System President Chuck Welch said he expected a "nimble" search for the Red Wolves' next athletic director.

He wasn't kidding.

Two weeks removed from Tom Bowen's sudden resignation, ASU announced Thursday afternoon it had named Jeff Purinton as its vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics. Purinton, a Florida State alumnus, spent the last 15 years at Alabama in a variety of roles, working closely with the Crimson Tide football program as they captured six national championships.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be named the next Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics at Arkansas State University,” Purinton said in a release. “I definitely had an interest when I got the first call about it, and after I had a chance to sit down and talk in-person with Chuck [Welch] and [ASU System General Counsel] Brad [Phelps], I was certain Arkansas State was a school I wanted to be a part of. They were genuine and authentic, and you felt a trust with them right off the bat."

Prior to his time at Alabama, Purinton worked at Florida State from 1994-2006 and the Orange Bowl Committee in 2006-07.

“I could not be more excited about the hiring of Jeff Purinton," Welch added. “Jeff’s experience, combined with his incredible relationship skills and his network across the nation, made him an exceptional candidate for our position. Jeff has literally overseen every aspect of a premier athletics department, and every single person I talked with said it is his time to run his own department. I am thrilled that department is ours."