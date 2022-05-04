Baker becomes 12th manager to win 2,000 games

TORONTO -- Dusty Baker became the 12th manager in major league history and the first Black man to reach 2,000 wins with the Houston Astros' 4-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve each hit a solo homer and rookie Jeremy Pena had two RBI to help the Astros to their second consecutive victory.

Ten of the 11 other managers who have accumulated at least 2,000 wins are in the Hall of Fame. Bruce Bochy (2,003), who isn't yet eligible, is the only exception.

The 72-year-old Baker's career record is 2,000-1,745 and he's the only manager in major league history to take five different teams to the postseason.

Baker, one of two Black managers in the majors, said being the first to reach the milestone "means extra to the culture. It means extra to society. It means extra to my race, and it means extra hopefully for others to get an opportunity [so] I'm not the last."

Cristian Javier (2-0) allowed two hits over 5 1/3 innings in his second start after opening the season in the Houston bullpen. Three relievers combined after Javier's exit to shut out the Mariners.

Seattle's J.P. Crawford went 0 for 4 with a strikeout to snap an 11-game hitting streak. Chris Flexen (1-4) got the loss.

YANKEES 9, BLUE JAYS 1 Aaron Judge homered and drove in three runs, Jameson Taillon allowed one run in six innings, and New York extended their winning streak to 11 games by beating Toronto. Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run home run in the ninth, his fifth of the season. New York leads the MLB with 34 home runs this season, including 23 in the past 11 games. Judge's homer was his ninth, tying teammate Anthony Rizzo for the big-league lead. New York's winning streak also is the longest in the majors this season.

TWINS 7, ORIOLES 2 Ryan Jeffers hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning and surging Minnesota defeated Baltimore for its fourth straight victory. The Twins have won 12 of 13 to move six games over .500 (15-9) and into first place in the AL Central, which does not have another team with a winning record.

RED SOX 4, ANGELS 0 Rafael Devers homered, Michael Wacha pitched into the sixth inning and Boston beat Los Angeles.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 5-3, BRAVES 4-0 Pete Alonso had two RBI singles as the Mets pounced early against Charlie Morton, and New York's bullpen closed out a five-hitter for a first-game win over Atlanta. Morton (1-3) had 56 pitches through two innings but rebounded to cover 5 2/3 on 99 pitches, allowing five runs -- four earned -- on six hits. Carlos Carrasco dodged trouble for eight innings, Alonso homered against Kyle Wright on an off night for Atlanta's breakout right-hander and New York Mets beat the Braves to complete a doubleheader sweep.

BREWERS 6, REDS 3 Brandon Woodruff struck out 12 to tie his career high, Willy Adames hit a three-run homer and Milwaukee Brewers beat Cincinnati. The NL Central-leading Brewers have won six of their last seven games.

NATIONALS 10, ROCKIES 2 Erick Fedde pitched seven sharp innings, Josh Bell and Juan Soto homered, and Washington continued its high-scoring ways on the road by beating Colorado. Fedde (2-2) limited the Rockies to six hits and a run.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, MARLINS 4 Christian Walker had a home run, double and three RBI, and Arizona held on to beat Miami.

INTERLEAGUE

RANGERS 6, PHILLIES 4 Mitch Garver and Jonah Heim homered and Zach Reks snapped a tie game with a two-RBI double, leading Texas over Philadelphia.

ROYALS 7, CARDINALS 1 Bobby Witt Jr. hit his first major league home run, Brad Keller pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning and Kansas City Royals beat St. Louis to end a four-game losing streak. Witt had two hits, two RBI and scored twice. MJ Melendez got a hit in his big league debut and Edward Olivares had a career-high four of the Royals' 15 hits.

WHITE SOX 3, CUBS 1 Tim Anderson homered and Jose Abreu made two nice plays at first base, helping the Chicago White Sox beat the Chicago Cubs on a rainy, chilly night at Wrigley Field.

