Bentonville Film fest names jurors for 8th annual contest

The Bentonville Film Festival announced its competition jury Wednesday morning.

Twelve individuals will determine the award winners for best narrative, best documentary, best short and best episodic during the 8th annual Bentonville Film Festival, set to take place in person from June 22-26 in Bentonville. The festival will be presented virtually from June 22 to July 3.

This year's jurors are a variety of award-winning producers, directors, actors and authors.

Wendy Guerrero, president of the Bentonville Film Festival, said in a press release the group of jurors is a diverse set of people who "mirror the world we live in, and they all do their part to make our screens do the same."

Bird Runningwater, an executive producer for film and TV who belongs to the Cheyenne and Mescalero Apache Peoples and who served as director of Sundance Institute's Indigenous Program is on the narrative jury.

The narrative also includes Shrihari Sathe, a director and producer who won the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Award; and Yolanda Ross, the Gotham Award winner for her performance as leading actress in HBO's Stranger Inside.

The documentary jury is made up of Karin Chien, a four-time nominee of the Independent Spirit Awards; Isabel Bethencourt, a filmmaker whose debut feature CUSP was nominated by multiple organizations for Outstanding Cinematography; and Shohreh Aghdashloo, an Emmy Award-winning, Oscar-nominated actress who performed in House of Sand and Fog and House of Saddam.

This year's episodic jury will include Effie Brown, film and TV producer for Dear White People and HBO's Project Greenlight, among others; Kitao Sakurai, director and executive producer of The Eric Andre Show; and Liz Cardenas, a filmmaker included in a list of emerging Latinx creators from an initiative by Lin-Manuel Miranda and others.

On the shorts jury is filmmaker and author Justine Bateman, who was nominated for a Golden Globe and two Emmy nominations; JLove Calderon, a racial justice activist and cofounder/CEO of social impact firm Inspire Justice; and Alex Schmider, an award-winning producer and director of transgender representation at GLAAD, the nation's leading LGBTQ media advocacy organization.

"We look forward to sharing our diverse programming with (our jurors) as they dedicate their time to thoughtfully award a standout project in each category," Geena Davis, Bentonville Film Foundation chairwoman said in a press release.