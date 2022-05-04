Calendar 5-4-22

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Wednesday, May 4

First Trinity offers free food

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will host its monthly community-wide drive through food distribution from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4. Food will be given away on a first come-first served basis until it's all gone. All participants are encouraged to remain in their vehicles and wear masks during this event, according to a news release. Details: First Trinity, (870) 534-2873.

Governor to attend

dedication

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to attend the Gov. Mike Beebe Scenic Overlook and Boat Ramp dedication and ribbon cutting. The event will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at McCallie Boat Launch at Arkansas City, according to a news release.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, May 5

1960 PBHS class to meet

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1960 will meet at noon Thursday at Wright's Ranch House restaurant, 6224 Dollarway Road. All 1960 classmates and class members of other years are welcomed to join the gathering, according to a news release. Questions or updates on classmates may be made to Norma Ray at (870) 535-0303 or nlrharper@hotmail.com.

Medicare events set in state, PB

Informational Medicare events will be held in conjunction with the Arkansas Insurance Department's Senior Health Insurance Information Program (AR SHIIP.) Locally, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 5 at the Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave. The event is in partnership with Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, according to a news release. AR SHIIP Days are designed to reach individuals in urban and rural areas and offer free, confidential, unbiased, and educational information regarding Medicare. Staff will be all over the eastern portion of the state in May to provide Arkansans with important information and assistance. For details, call 1-800-224-6330 toll-free or visit online at https://www.shiipar.com/.

Chamber to host Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host Business Expo May 5 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event starts with breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. at the convention center banquet hall. Tickets are $20 each or tables for $250. The keynote speaker will be Chris Robinson, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff athletic director. The trade show opens with a VIP hour from 9-10 a.m. and general public admission from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $5. Details: Chamber Director Jennifer Kline, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

JRMC health fair set at expo

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will hold a health fair during Business Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 5 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Services and screenings will include cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, stroke awareness, tobacco cessation, weight and body mass index.

Friday, May 6

Live@5 to feature Tim

Anthony

Patrons may join Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas for Live@5 featuring Tim Anthony, from 5-7 p.m. May 6. This concert will be in the ART Yard at 623 S. Main St. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers, and is open to visitors ages 21 or older. Complimentary wine and beer is available, thanks to ASC's Live@5 sponsor, MK Distributors. Anthony is an internationally traveled musician based at Little Rock. He also plays with Wine & Roses, a featured band at ASC's Live@5. ASC hosts live jazz, blues, and rock & roll at 5 p.m. the first Friday of each month with its long-running Live@5 concert series.

Saturday, May 7

UAPB conducts graduation

The University of Arkansas Pine Bluff will conduct its 165th graduation ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday at Simmons Bank Field featuring keynote speaker Ruth D. Jones, known as one of NASA's Modern Figures. The processional starts at 8:45 a.m. and the event site will open to guests approximately 90 minutes before the start of the ceremony. Free parking is available in any unrestricted parking area on campus. Tickets are not required for entry. In case of inclement weather, the graduation will be moved to the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The ceremony will be livestreamed on UAPB TV, YouTube and Facebook pages, according to a news release. Details: https://www.uapb.edu/commencement.aspx.

City sets waste dump day

The city of Pine Bluff will host a free dump day from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Hestand Stadium. Residents may dump appliances, furniture, mattresses, scrap metal and other items. The site won't accept tires, infectious waste, batters or electronics, according to a news release. Details: Pine Bluff Street Department, (870) 543-5140.

Pop Up In the Bluff set

Pop Up in the Bluff, an event featuring food, entertainment and family activities will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday May 7 on Main Street between Barraque and Third avenues. The community is invited attend the event which is free to the general public. Fees are $25 for retail vendors and $40 for food trucks, according to a news release. The event features music, children's activities, retail and food vendors in downtown Pine Bluff to bring people together to see improvements in downtown and to experience local vendors. Details: Pine Bluff Downtown Development, http://www.pinebluff-downtowndevelopment.com or (870) 536-8742.

VFW Auxiliary to honor

veterans

Pine Bluff VFW Auxiliary, Post 4455, will recognize all veterans at the Veterans Service Appreciation Day May 7 at Burt's Food Court & Events, 209 S. Main St. Vendors will open at 11 a.m. and the program will begin at 4 p.m. after the Pop-Up in The Bluff event downtown, according to a news release. Speakers will include Mayor Shirley Washington, Chief of Police Lloyd Franklin Sr., Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson, and retired Brigadier Gen. Roger McClellan. Recognition will be given for all veterans, Gold Star families, and veterans of the police, fire, and sheriff's departments. A Pine Bluff Quilt Guild drawing and announcement of donated quilt winner will also be made. The event coordinator is Theresa Orso of VFW Auxiliary Post 4455, Pine Bluff.

Ministry to give away iPads

Arkansas First Jurisdiction of the Churches of God in Christ will launch the CEBlake Ministry Initiative by giving away iPads along with 15 GB of high speed data to eligible recipients. The event will be held at 11 a.m. May 7 at Prayer Garden Christian Faith Center Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Apple St. Participants must present a valid state issued identification. The deadline to qualify is midnight Saturday. People should call 1-877-787-6361 to confirm eligibility, according to a news release. The criteria for eligiblilty requires that one member of the household meet at least one of the following: receives a federal Pell Grant, federal public housing, Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservation, SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, Tribal Head Start, TTANF, veterans pension, existing low-income program, WIC or be eligible by their household income.

Altheimer to host cleanup

A community cleanup will be held at Altheimer from 8 a.m. to noon May 7. Volunteers should meet at Altheimer City Hall at 8 a.m. for supplies and cleanup assignments. Supplies will be provided such as safety vests, trash bags and trash grabbers. Volunteers must have transportation to cleanup sites. Public health safeguards against covid-19 will be implemented, according to a news release. Details: Kevin Harris, Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, urban stormwater agent, (870) 534-1033 or klharris@uada.edu.