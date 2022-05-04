Cantrell, Marshall seek Washington County sheriff’s post

Washington County

Sheriff

Jay Cantrell (R)

Age: 62

Residency: Washington County, lifelong

Occupation: Chief deputy, Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Education: Graduated West Fork High School

Political Experience: Appointed to West Fork City Council, 1990

Jovey Marshall

Age: 56

Residency: Washington County, lifelong

Occupation: Self-employed in fencing, tree service and yard work

Education: Attended the University of Arkansas

Political Experience: Ran unsuccessfully for Washington County sheriff in 2004

FAYETTEVILLE -- Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell faces Jovey Marshall in the May 24 Republican Party primary election for Washington County sheriff.

The winner is unopposed in the November general election. Sheriff Tim Helder announced in February he will retire at the end of December after serving as sheriff since he was first elected in 2004.

Sheriffs serve four-year terms. The salary for Washington County sheriff this year is $141,470.

Cantrell has worked for the Sheriff's Office since July 1981. He said he wants to continue the progress the office has made under Helder.

"He's laid a great foundation for us to build on," Cantrell said. "I just want to keep things going in the right direction. We've obviously got some big challenges ahead of us."

Cantrell said crowding at the jail has been a problem for the past several years. A proposal to expand the jail was shelved in 2018 after justices of the peace decided they wanted to explore alternatives to incarceration.

A smaller expansion to add 232 beds and expand areas for isolation and quarantine of detainees, booking, medical treatment, circuit court space and other related needs is now being considered.

Cantrell believes a jail expansion, above and beyond the covid-related work being considered, is inevitable.

"It's not slowing down. The schools are growing. The hospitals are growing. Libraries are growing. It's not slowing down, and we're going to have to expand our criminal justice facilities to keep up with our population," he said.

Cantrell said he favors exploring alternatives to incarceration, like adding a mental health court as a diversionary court, much like drug court and veterans court. He said the Sheriff's Office is already expanding its program to release pretrial detainees using ankle monitors, and he favors other ideas that might speed up the court system and reduce the time detainees spend in the jail awaiting trial or other resolutions of their cases.

"I think we have to have a combination approach," he said.

Cantrell said the other immediate challenge is to recruit and retain quality employees to work for the Sheriff's Office and jail. The Sheriff's Office has about 10 unfilled positions in enforcement and dispatch and another 50 in the jail. The Sheriff's Office, like many other professions, is dealing with a changing workforce, he said.

"In 2018 or 2019, we'd have 100 applicants for a job," Cantrell said. "We didn't have to recruit. People would come to us. Now we're going to job fairs and trying to connect with schools, including high schools because not everybody is going to take that college track, and we can hire people into the jail at 18 where you have to be 21 to be a certified law enforcement officer."

Marshall said he worked for the Sheriff's Office from 1994 to 2000. He ran for sheriff in 2004 and lost to Helder in the Democratic primary election.

Marshall said he wants to restore a sense of accountability and personal responsibility to the office that he thinks it lacks. Any organization has to have leadership at the top to function correctly, he said.

"They just had a deputy, an officer over the jail, arrested for drinking and driving," Marshall said. Sabrina Mason, a jail captain, was arrested March 17 in connection with driving while intoxicated and other traffic offenses. Mason was fired the next day.

"It's been on auto-pilot for the last 15 years," Marshall said. "It's gotten out of hand."

Marshall said his solution to the jail crowding is not to expand the facility but to change how it operates. He said he wants to see a no-frills jail, akin to a state prison with detainees doing much of the work, including growing some of their own food.

"All our felons should be locked down, period," Marshall said. "Either that or you bond out."

Detainees aren't routinely locked down now, which is where they are kept locked in their cells.

Marshall also said he will expand the work-release program for nonviolent offenders to have detainees do more community service work. He also said detainees should be doing routine maintenance and cleaning and also preparing and serving food in the jail, not outside contractors.

Community service will also be a larger part of deputies' daily routine, Marshall said. He plans to develop what he called a "Code 50" program, which he said would include a database of older county residents who may need assistance with food, clothing, medicine or keeping in contact with their families.

"It puts more demand on the deputies, but it's something that needs to be done," Marshall said. "We'll have deputies doing a regular 'knock and talk' where they stop to check on those people. If they need help, that's our job."

Marshall also said he wants deputies trained in how to recognize and handle bullying in schools and for the Sheriff's Office to offer their services to smaller school districts.