Capitol & Scott: The future of nursing after the pandemic

Out of all of the industries that experienced upheaval during the pandemic, the field of nursing has perhaps been affected the most. Nursing shortages that existed before the coronavirus have reached unprecedented levels in Arkansas and across the United States. Many in the field are retiring or switching careers.

Hospitals are scrambling to find ways to attract new nurses and retain existing staff. The surge of travel nurses, who can make double or triple what they would earn at a full-time nursing position, has made staffing issues more difficult.

On this week’s episode of Capitol & Scott Patricia Cowan, dean of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Nursing, discusses how the covid-19 pandemic affected the field of nursing and what the future might look like for an industry that continues to experience ongoing turmoil.

SURVEY: Let us know what topics you would like to hear about in future episodes.