Forum scheduled for candidates

The Divine 9 and community partners will present Candidates Forum 2022 at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The session can be seen in-person and online, according to a news release.

The following judicial, county and city candidates will be featured: Circuit Judge: Jackie Harris, Risie Howard and Sandra Harris; County Tax Collector: Justice Jimmy Fisher and Lentonieal “Tony” Washington; Justice of the Peace – District 1: Herman Horace and Alfred Carroll; Justice of the Peace – District 4: Patricia Royal Johnson and Delton Wright; Justice of the Peace – District 6: Margarette Williams and Glenda Daniels; Justice of the Peace – District 8: Roy Agee; Justice of the Peace – District 13: Edward Spears Sr.

Also included are City Council Ward 1: Danny Walker, LaTisha Brunson, David Knott, Garland Trice and John Proctor; City Council Ward 3: Quranner Cotledge, Lanette Frazier and Ivan Whitfield; City Council Ward 4: Cassandra Dean and Steven Mays Sr.

To attend virtually, the Zoom link, meeting ID and passcode is as follows: https://zoom.us/j/93904007630?pwd=M1pzR1M0N290eE9HWGxyRnlyWVlXdz09 with Meeting ID: 939 0400 7630 and Passcode: RXdE76.

Agency announces new lunch menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include: Monday —Tuna salad sandwich, broccoli slaw, tomato wedges, lite lemon cheesecake, and milk.

Tuesday — Pinto beans and ham, sliced tomato and onion, cooked cabbage, cornbread, angel food cake with strawberries, and milk.

Wednesday — Meatloaf, okra and tomatoes, scalloped potatoes, peaches, and milk.

Thursday — Breaded chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, beets, tropical fruit, and milk.

Friday — Pepper steak over rice, green beans, roasted carrots, autumn delight, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

1960 PBHS class to meet Thursday

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1960 will meet at noon Thursday at Wright’s Ranch House restaurant, 6224 Dollarway Road. All 1960 classmates and class members of other years are welcomed to join the gathering, according to a news release. Questions or updates on classmates may be made to Norma Ray at (870) 535-0303 or nlrharper@hotmail.com.



