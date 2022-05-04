Covid cases in Arkansas rise by 226; hospitalizations continue to fall

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Wednesday by 226 - the largest daily increase in more than a month - while the number of people hospitalized in the state with the virus continued falling to levels not seen since March 2020.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by five, to 11,403.

The increase in cases was larger by 92 than the one on Tuesday and by 65 than the one the previous Wednesday.

It was the largest daily increase since March 24, a time when the state's new case numbers were inflated by a backlog of reports that had been faxed in by providers weeks earlier, during a surge of infections from the omicron variant.

After dipping a day earlier, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 134, which was still slightly down from a recent high of 135 a day that the average reached on Monday.

With new cases outnumbering recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 110, to 1,621, the highest total since March 16.

It was the largest single-day increase in active cases since January, when the total was increasing by thousands a day at the height of the omicron surge.

Falling for the fourth day in a row, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals fell by one, to 40, the smallest number since March 25, 2020.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators, which fell by one a day earlier, remained at 13.

The number who were in intensive care remained for the third day in a row at 17.