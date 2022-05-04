Covid hospitalizations in Arkansas fall to two-year low

In another break with a recent upward trend, Arkansas posted a smaller increase in coronavirus cases Tuesday compared with a week earlier as the number of virus patients in the state's hospitals fell to a new two-year low.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by four, to 11,398.

The state's count of cases rose by 134, more than double the increase a day earlier but smaller by 78 than the one the previous Tuesday.





Dropping for the third day in a row, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals fell by seven, to 41, dipping below this year's previous low of 46 reached on April 19, April 24 and Thursday.

It was the smallest tally of hospitalized covid-19 patients since March 26, 2020.

After rising the previous three days, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 124, which was down from an average of 127 a day the previous week.

The state's new cases have generally been trending upward since a few days after Easter, although they have dipped on some days.

"It's too soon to tell if this is a downward slope or not," Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said of the state's new cases Tuesday.

"We'll have to see what the rest of the week does, but it's comforting to know that we're at least having one day that's trending down."

She said the low number of hospitalized patients likely reflected the number of Arkansans who have some protection as a result of being vaccinated or previously infected, including hundreds of thousands who were infected during the omicron surge this winter.

"For the time being, we have a large proportion of the population that has some immunity, and I think that will help us, of course, until that immunity wanes or we have a variant that comes into the state that is able to escape this immunity," she said.











She said two of the deaths reported Tuesday happened within the past month. Of the others, one was from February, and the other was from early April.

With new cases outnumbering recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by five, to 1,511. That was still down from a recent high of 1,567 cases that were active as of Sunday.

After rising a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by one, to 13. The number who were in intensive care, which rose by two on Monday, remained Tuesday at 17.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had three covid-19 patients Tuesday, which was down from four Monday, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

VARIANTS DETECTED

Dillaha said Tuesday the state has had two identified cases of an omicron subvariant known as BA.5, which along with another subvariant known as BA.4 has been blamed for a recent spike in cases in South Africa.

"It's concerning because [South Africa is] seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations," Dillaha said.

"It's hard to tell yet if the increase in hospitalizations is just because the number of cases has gone up" or if the new subvariants are causing people to be hospitalized at a higher rate, she said.

Another worry, she said, is there "is some early indication that these variants are able to at least partially escape the immunity provided by the initial omicron variant."

She said the two BA.5 cases that have been found in Arkansas occurred in the second half of March. The Health Department hasn't been notified of any BA.4 cases in the state, she said.

The vast majority of cases in the United States in recent weeks have been caused by a different omicron subvariant, BA.2, including a growing percentage that have been caused by BA.2 strain known as BA.2.12.1.

According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates updated Tuesday, 36.5% of cases nationwide last week were caused by BA.2.12.1, up from 26.6% the previous week.

CASES BY COUNTY

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 33, on Tuesday, followed by Benton County with 16 and Washington County with 14.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 836,117.

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 1,608, the fifth daily increase in a row that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

Almost half the most recent increase was from doses classified on the Health Department's coronavirus dashboard as not having an "available dose number." That's how the department is listing second booster doses, which were authorized in March for people who are 50 or older or have compromised immune systems.

The count of doses for people receiving the vaccine for the first time rose by 338, which was down by 171 from the increase in first doses a week earlier.

The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 1,950, its lowest level since the week ending April 5.

The average for first doses fell to 440, which was still up by one from the average the previous week.

According to the CDC, the percentage of Arkansans who had received at least one dose remained Tuesday at 66.7%, and the percentage who were fully vaccinated remained at 54.4%.

Of those who were fully vaccinated, the percentage who had received a booster dose remained at 39.7%.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose and 46th -- ahead of Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama -- in the percentage who were fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 77.7% of people had received at least one dose, and 66.2% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 45.9% had received a booster dose.