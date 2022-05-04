El Dorado-based Murphy USA posts $5.12B first-quarter revenue

Murphy USA Inc. said Tuesday that its first-quarter revenue rose 45% over last year's, to $5.12 billion.

The El Dorado-based chain of convenience stores and gas stations posted net income of $152.4 million, or $6.08 per share, for the quarter that ended March 31, compared with net income of $55.3 million, or $2.01 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Per-share earnings far surpassed the average estimate of $3.01 from analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

The company released the earnings report after the stock market closed Tuesday.

Murphy USA's shares rose $3.02, or 1.3%, to close Tuesday at $234.78 on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's shares have traded between $126.56 and $249.11 over the past year.

Andrew Clyde, the company's president and chief executive officer, said the results highlight the benefits of Murphy USA's low-cost business model and everyday low prices, as well as the "incredibly engaged associates who go the extra mile for their customers."

"Through competitive pricing and promotions that resonate with our value-driven customers, we are profitably gaining share in established and emerging categories, as existing customer spending remains strong and new customers seek greater value in the current environment," Clyde said.

Higher fuel prices and volumes drove fuel sales up 62.7%, to $369.8 million, in the quarter.

Total merchandise contribution grew 18.4% to $175.7 million compared to the same quarter a year earlier, mainly because of higher sales volumes and retail prices along with a mix shift toward higher margin products.

Contribution from total tobacco sales increased 12.3%, while non-tobacco contribution dollars, which include food and beverage sales, rose 24.3%.

The company opened six Murphy Express stores and one QuickChek store, bringing Murphy USA's total store count to 1,686 by the end of the quarter. There are currently 17 Murphy Express stores, two QuickChek stores and 17 raze-and-rebuild Murphy USA stores under construction.

Murphy USA stores span 27 states, the company said in the earnings report. Most of its stores are located near one of Bentonville-based Walmart Inc.'s stores.

The company repurchased 800,000 common shares for $151.8 million during the quarter, at an average price of $181.36 per share. It also paid shareholders $7.2 million in cash dividends.

Murphy USA executives will host a conference call at 10 a.m. today to discuss the first-quarter results. Anyone wishing to participate may dial 1-888-330-2384 and use conference ID number 6680883.

The call may also be accessed through a webcast at http://ir.corporate.murphyusa.com. Earnings and other investor-related materials will be posted at the same website.

The webcast will be available for replay one hour after the call ends, and a transcript will be released shortly afterward.