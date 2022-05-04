Florist opening Pine Bluff shop

Shepherd Tipton & Hurst, 2608 W. 28th Ave., celebrated the opening of its new Pine Bluff location with a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony Monday at the agency’s newest location.

The Redcoats of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce attended the ceremony held at the former Hallmark location. Free flowers were given at the event along with exclusive sales offers, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Shepherd Tipton & Hurst expanded into Pine Bluff when it purchased Shepherd Florist and Greenhouse in 2017 and operated out of Shepherd’s original location, 910 W. 29th Ave.

Founded by Joe Hurst and David Tipton in 1886, Tipton & Hurst is the oldest floral retailer in Arkansas, according to a company news release.

“Tipton & Hurst has been a fixture of the Central Arkansas community for more than 135 years,” said Howard Hurst, president and chief executive officer of Tipton & Hurst. “Our new Pine Bluff location offers state-of-the-art floral equipment and an expanded wedding registry, silk flower, live plant and interior decorating services. We look forward to continuing to serve the Pine Bluff community and the entire Southeast Arkansas Region for many years to come.”



