Harding University to recognize graduates during spring commencement May 7

SEARCY -- Harding University will hold its spring commencement Saturday, celebrating more than 700 students.

Members of this semester's graduating class represent 18 different nations and territories and 39 states.

Harding, the state's largest private university, will have ceremonies at 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. in the George S. Benson Auditorium.

University President David Burks will recognize the candidates as they are recommended by the faculty for graduation.

Speakers will include three faculty members who will be retiring.

They are:

• Clara Carroll, associate dean of the Cannon-Clary College of Education.

• Daniel Stockstill, associate dean of the College of Bible and Ministry.

• Phil Thompson, professor of Bible.

Doors open one hour before each ceremony for guest seating. The ceremony is free and open to the public, but tickets are required for admittance.

To reserve a ticket or learn more information about the commencement ceremonies, go to harding.edu/graduation.