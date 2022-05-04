Heart-N-Hands sets May events

President Delores Kelley welcomed members to the Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club meeting recently at Pursuit Church at White Hall. She thanked members who worked at the Home and Garden Show and who donated to the Backpack Project.

Upcoming Jefferson County EHC tours were discussed, according to a news release.

There will be an Arkansas EHC South Delta District Rally on May 19 in Monticello from 1-4 p.m.

On May 25, there will be a Jefferson County EHC fellowship tour to Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock to see the play "Menopause."

Debbie James discussed the club eating lunch at Colton's Steakhouse after the May meeting, and the club voted to do so.

Other events club members can look forward to attending are: the Heart-N-Hands EHC meeting followed by a workshop May 12; May leader training and board meeting; Spring Council; JCEHC Workshop; and AEHC State Meeting from May 31 through June 2 at the Wyndham Hotel in North Little Rock.

After the meeting, members embellished plastic Easter eggs and worked on loom caps for Arkansas Children's Hospital.