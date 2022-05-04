• Rose Hudson of the Louisiana Lottery said "We look forward to the winner coming to claim this prize; in the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash," as a $90,000 Easy 5 jackpot remains unclaimed with just weeks to go before it's too late.

• Galen Sailer of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting he intentionally hit a Missouri trooper with his car after a traffic stop, at the time talking about his brother having been killed by a police officer.

• Matthew Willard, a state representative from New Orleans, won House approval of a proposal to remove Robert E. Lee Day and Confederate Memorial Day from the state's list of holidays, though they haven't been observed for years, and the bill went to the Senate.

• Sonya Williams-Barnes, a state representative from Gulfport, Miss., a leader in the fight to remove a Confederate symbol from the state flag, is stepping down to become a policy director for the Southern Poverty Law Center and hopes to pursue "all of the things I have been passionate about as a legislator."

• Bill Lee, governor of Tennessee, said he'll sign a bill to let a politically appointed panel remove books from school libraries through veto power over local school board decisions, saying it "creates another step of oversight."

• Barbara Freiberg, a state representative from Baton Rouge, is advancing a bill to charge electric-vehicle owners $110 a year and hybrid owners $60 for road-repair funding, though it would rely on voluntary compliance via state income taxes.

• Michelle Place of the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum said she's "devastated" after a statue depicting Marjorie Tallchief, a famed American Indian ballerina from Oklahoma, was cut from its base outside the museum and sold for scrap.

• Brandie Smith of the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., cited "a very determined fox" after a curator coming to work was startled to see a wild fox leaving and then found the bodies of 25 American flamingos and a northern pintail duck, with a hole gnawed in the mesh surrounding the birds' habitat.

• Ray Spencer, a Las Vegas police lieutenant, said he anticipates more grim discoveries after the newly exposed bottom of drought-hit Lake Mead revealed a barrel containing the skeletal remains of a body, with personal items indicating the person died several decades ago.