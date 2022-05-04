Jacksonville arrest follows vehicle stop

Jacksonville Police arrested a man Monday who was on probation and reportedly had drugs and a gun, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Kevin Ginger, 26, of Jacksonville, shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday because Ginger has a suspended driver's license.

Ginger was on probation and had an active search waiver out, allowing officers to search the vehicle. Ginger and the passenger told police there was a gun in the vehicle but that it belonged to the passenger's cousin.

Police found a loaded 9mm Glock 43 pistol in a backpack in the front passenger side floorboard and baggies of suspected marijuana in the center console. The passenger then said the gun was his.

Ginger was arrested and is charged with four felonies: simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a firearm by a certain person and two drug possession counts.

It was not immediately apparent if the passenger was arrested. His name did not appear in the jail's online inmate roster Tuesday night.