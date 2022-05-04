Lady Hornets sting their conference rival

BRYANT -- A big week started with a bang for the Bryant Lady Hornets.

Christine Mefford drove in three runs to power Bryant to a tough 7-2 victory over North Little Rock on Tuesday at Lady Hornet Field.

Abby Gentry had two hits, including a rally-starting solo home run in the third inning, for Bryant (21-4, 12-1 6A-Central), which gained at least a share of the conference title by completing a season sweep over its league foe. Kallee Nichols also finished with a pair of hits for the Lady Hornets.

The win was also the ninth in row for Bryant. Incidentally, it was an 11-4 victory over the Lady Charging Wildcats on April 7 that started the Lady Hornets' late-season surge. Bryant led from start to finish in the rematch, but Coach Lisa Dreher still had her concerns throughout.

"That game was too close for me," she said. "I was hoping we'd be able to kind of put it away, but [North Little Rock] brought it from the start. I was really proud of the way the girls stuck with it because North Little Rock is tough. They just continued to battle."

Bryant grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Nichols scored on Mefford's infield grounder, but Dreher's group opened things up a bit with a big third.

Gentry began the inning with her long home run over the center-field wall before mistakes by the Lady Charging Wildcats led to even more runs by the Lady Hornets.

Regan Dillon scored from second base after a long fly ball from Aly White was dropped in the outfield. Moments later, White scored on a throwing error to third.

North Little Rock (13-12, 6-6), which had won three straight games, missed out on a golden opportunity in the fourth when it loaded the bases with just one out. Janiah Wilson, Londyn Dempster and Yasmin Sandoval all had singles in the inning, but neither scored. Wilson was eventually forced out at home, while Dempster and Sandoval were left stranded following Jaci Kelly's inning-ending groundout.

Bryant pushed across two runs in the fifth on a two-run triple from Mefford, the team's No. 8 hitter, to extend its advantage further.

"I was really proud of the bottom of our lineup," said Dreher, whose six through nine hitters combined for five hits. "They got up there and swung it with confidence. That's what we need, though. They came away with some big hits, and that helped us out a lot offensively."

The Lady Charging Wildcats got an RBI triple from Sandoval in the sixth for their first score, then got a boost from Josie Golden's lead-off home run in the seventh. That'd be all North Little Rock would get.

Eight players had hits for Bryant, which can lock up the top seed from the 6A-Central with a victory Friday at Conway. According to Dreher, if the Lady Hornets are going to do that, their intensity level has to be a bit higher than it was Tuesday.

"I questioned our energy at times in the game," she said. "I was a little disappointed in that. We're not in a spot where we can relax against any of our competition, and that's got to improve.

"I told them we've got to go seven innings from here on out because there's no time to relax, at any point."

Wilson, Dempster and Sandoval each had two hits for North Little Rock.