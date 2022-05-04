Little Rock board sets spending categories ahead of bond referendum expected to take place Aug. 9

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday approved separate resolutions to prepare an election ordinance calling for an August bond referendum and to allocate the remainder of the city's first tranche of federal recovery money.

The resolution on the bond election authorizes officials to prepare an ordinance for consideration at the city board's May 17 meeting in order to call an Aug. 9 special election.

Three mills for capital improvements that were last extended as a result of a September 2012 referendum are set to expire at the end of this year.

Each mill equals the dollar amount in tax paid on every $1,000 of the tax-assessed value of a piece of property. The 2012 vote authorized spending bond proceeds on street and drainage improvements.

The resolution before the board Tuesday was amended after City Director Capi Peck of Ward 4 proposed shifting some money from the categories of streets and drainage to parks under the bond proposal.

Her amendment reduced the funding allocation for streets and drainage from 30% each to 25% and sent the balance to parks.

The vote to amend was 6-4. City Directors Peck, Virgil Miller, Dean Kumpuris, Antwan Phillips and Ken Richardson as well as Vice Mayor Lance Hines voted yes. (Richardson initially voted "present" before changing his vote to yes.)

City Directors Kathy Webb, B.J. Wyrick, Joan Adcock and Doris Wright voted no.

After board members voted to amend the measure, Webb questioned the decision to allocate more money to parks under the bond proposal. City directors regularly vote on grants that are available for parks but not for streets and drainage, she said.

Webb said that "what I hear is infrastructure: streets and drainage, streets and drainage."

Responding to comments from her colleagues, Peck said that during her day-to-day activities, the people she talks to agree streets and drainage are important, but believe the quality-of-life piece and the parks are equally important.

Additionally, Peck suggested the funding adjustment of 10% was "not huge."

As amended, the resolution to prepare the election ordinance calls for allocating project funds in the following categories:

• Streets (25%).

• Drainage (25%).

• Fire apparatus (12%).

• Parks and the Little Rock Zoo (23%).

• Expansion of the Little Rock Port's industrial park (10%).

• New Little Rock District Court facility (5%).

Last month, city directors voted to pursue a stated term of 20 years to generate a total of $154 million in two issuances, one expected to occur later this year and the other in 2026.

The resolution on federal stimulus money was approved Tuesday without discussion after it was added to the consent agenda.

Out of all the cities in Arkansas receiving direct aid from the government as a result of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, Little Rock is set to receive the largest sum.

The first tranche of nearly $19 million was received last May, and the second tranche is expected to be received this spring.

The resolution put the remaining portion of the first tranche at $1,411,156.

According to the measure, city officials intend to spend the money on water and sewer infrastructure related to affordable housing ($710,000), sidewalks ($201,156), recreational facilities ($200,000), parks ($200,000) and initiatives to address affordable housing and homelessness, including congregate housing for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities or the blind ($100,000).