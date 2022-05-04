Little Rock police investigating homicide after body found

Police are investigating the death of a man as a homicide after his decomposing body was found in a wooded area in Little Rock over a week ago, according to a news release from the agency.

Just before 9:30 a.m. April 23, officers responded to a report of a subject down at the intersection of 44th and Walker streets, and met with a man who had found a body while mowing grass at 4400 Walker St.

Police identified the victim as Kerry Allen, 38, a police report included with the news release states. Allen's body was decomposed, indicating he had been dead for "an extended period of time," although police did not offer any indication as to when the man was killed, or how.

The body was taken to the state Crime Lab for autopsy, the report stated.

No suspect was identified in the incident report or news release.

The witness, who said he's mowed at the address for the property owner for about 20 years, told police he arrived to mow the lot for the first time this year and spotted the body in a wooded area on the property after making his first pass with the lawn mower.