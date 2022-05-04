Man shot twice on Bragg Street in Little Rock, police say

A man was shot twice on Bragg Street Tuesday afternoon, according to Little Rock police.

Officers responded to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary for a shooting report, where a 34-year-old man told officers he was standing in the roadway on Bragg Street talking to a friend around 4:43 p.m. when he heard gunshots and felt a pain in his rear, according to an incident report from police.

He said he turned around and heard more gunshots, then felt a pain in his left calf, police said.

He told officers he ran in between houses to get out of the gunfire, according to the report. He got in a vehicle with his friend and was transported to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, police said.

The man told officers that people in the area said that someone in a gray sedan may have shot at him while driving on East 21st Street, according to the report.