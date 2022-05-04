Sections
Whole Hog Baseball Podcast

Midweek over, stretch run begins

by Matt Jones | Today at 11:14 p.m.
Arkansas shortstop Jalen Battles rounds second base during a game against Ole Miss on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Fayetteville.

On this edition of the Whole Hog Baseball Podcast, Matt Jones and Bubba Carpenter look back at the Razorbacks' series win over Ole Miss and midweek loss to Missouri State, and preview the SEC West showdown at Auburn.

The Whole Hog Baseball Podcast publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and basketball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple, Spotify or most other podcast stores.


