Mulcahy, Wilson seek District 2 seat on Washington County Quorum Court

Washington County Justice of the Peace District 2

Tom Mulcahy (R)

Age: 55

Residency: Springdale for six years

Occupation: Business analyst for vendor to retail market

Education: Master’s degree in business administration, Chapman University, Orange, Calif.

Political Experience: None

David Wilson (R)

Age: 60

Residency: Springdale for six years

Occupation: Retired, high school administrator

Education: Doctorate in educational leadership, University of Missouri

Political Experience: None

SPRINGDALE -- Tom Mulcahy and David Wilson are vying for the Republican Party nomination for the District 2 seat on the Washington County Quorum Court.

The Quorum Court is the legislative body of Washington County and is composed of 15 members called justices of the peace elected to two-year terms. Democrats hold four seats and Republicans hold 11.

Each justice of the peace represents a district of roughly equal population. Redistricting for justice of the peace seats took place late last year after the 2020 census.

District 2 includes much of Springdale, both north and south of Sunset Avenue, and running from the west side of Thompson Street in the east to Arkansas 112 in the west.

Washington County justices of the peace are paid $200 per meeting for Quorum Court and committee meetings they attend.

Early voting starts Monday. The winner of the May 24 primary will face Roger Brooks, a Democrat, in the November general election.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette asked each candidate the same three questions via email. They were told their answers would be limited to 300 words apiece and may be edited for clarity.

QUESTION: Why did you decide to run for justice of the peace and what makes you the best person for the job?

MULCAHY: I have been a very active voter and politically engaged throughout my adult life. In recent years, I have seen some local, state and federal governments shift away from doing what is right for the people they represent and be self-serving. This ignited my desire to be more personally involved.

I feel my values and ethics are consistent with those of the people of the 2nd justice of the peace district. I believe that throughout my work and military career, I have accumulated life and business skills which position me to fully understand and handle the complex and conflicting situations of the county, while effectively managing the finances of the county. I am willing to step into public service to demonstrate these skills and values and serve as a justice of the peace for Washington County.

WILSON: I grew up in Arkansas. My personal convictions include a belief in faith and family, a love for our state and a deep respect for our country's history. I believe in government that is small, efficient and effective, and one that respects personal liberty. For the last couple of years, I have watched what's been going on in our country -- things that have nothing to do with what America is all about -- and I decided to get involved at the local level to help Washington County address these concerns and to do all the good that I can. As a school administrator, I have dealt with a variety of competing interests, coordinated schoolwide efforts, took part in policy development and enforcement and helped with the oversight of budgetary concerns. I also have years of experience in teaching, research, communications and in construction.

QUESTION: The Quorum Court is considering an $18 million to $20 million jail expansion project. Justices of the peace have discussed using American Rescue Plan money to pay for the project. Do you favor the expansion project, and why or why not? Do you favor using Rescue Plan money to pay for the project, and why or why not?

MULCAHY: I do favor the jail expansion project for Washington County for the safety and well being of all the people of Washington County.

In 2014, the Washington County sheriff began reporting to the Quorum Court that the county Detention Center has been experiencing consistent overcrowding and, since then, the county population has continued to grow at double-digit rates. While the Sheriff's Office is working to manage the situation, additional space is the only viable long-term solution to keep Washington County safe.

I do favor using American Rescue Plan (ARP) money for the jail expansion. ARP funds have been used for other purposes in the county and should continue to be used as county priorities dictate. I believe the expansion of the jail is a county priority, which justifies using the ARP funds, instead of raising county taxes.

WILSON: Several justices of the peace are already on board with using funds from the American Rescue Plan for this purpose. They have researched the matter thoroughly (some have even toured the facilities to see concerns first-hand), and I am in agreement with their decision. In addition, we have to respect what we are hearing from the sheriff's department on this matter -- that there is indeed a serious need to expand the jail facilities. It is my understanding that some who oppose this option would prefer to get money to people in our county who are in need. While I am certainly sympathetic to anyone who is genuinely in distress, I am also leery of any effort that has the potential to arbitrarily transfer taxpayer money to individuals who may already be getting government assistance from some other avenue.

QUESTION: What other areas of county government are you most interested in and what, specifically, would you like to see the county do in those areas?

MULCAHY: In the 2021 county budget, the road fund is the second-largest line item outside of the general fund. While the county road system may not be used regularly by everyone in the county, our roads are vital to many of our county's residents. I believe it is important to continue to provide high levels of service in the roads department, while keeping the budget in line with our resources. Like our own personal budget, we must be responsible for the money we take in and the money we spend.

WILSON: I will always want to support law enforcement, the maintenance and construction of the county's infrastructure and the judicious and responsible use of tax dollars. I'm not coming to county government with an ax to grind in any particular area. Many of the Founding Fathers of our country who held public office viewed it as an extension of their Christian service, and I want to approach it the same way.

David Wilson, W.C. JP 2 Candidate

