North Little Rock council to mull sales tax referendum

North Little Rock voters have the possibility of a chance to effectively renew a one-half percent sales tax in August.

The North Little Rock City Council is scheduled to vote on an ordinance Monday to put a one-half percent sales tax increase to a referendum. If approved by the council, the city will hold a special election Aug. 9 on the sales tax question.

Mayor Terry Hartwick said, if passed, funds from the sales tax will go toward a new central fire station, updating community centers and infrastructure projects. The language of the ordinance said funds from the sales tax increase can only be used for streets, sidewalks, drainage, public safety and parks and recreation.

"Tell the citizens exactly what you're going to do with the money and then do it," Hartwick said. "And once you do that they can understand where their money is going."

If approved, the one-half percent sales tax would bring $45 million over five years to the city, according to North Little Rock Finance Director Ember Strange.

Hartwick said he has both support from the council to put the question on the ballot and from voters, who he expects will approve the one-half percent sales tax.

Hartwick said if approved, the one-half percent sales tax would go toward building new fire stations, including a central station on 13th Street. Funds would also go toward updating the city's community centers, parks and fixing drainage issues, particularly in the city's Stone Links and Rose City neighborhoods.

Strange said projections for the one-half percent sales tax are based on previous years' revenues.

In 2021, the city received $10.8 million in revenue from the sales tax, but Strange said that number was an outlier due to federal stimulus checks likely jumpstarting more spending from consumers. In 2020, the city brought in $9.2 million in revenue from the one-half percent sales tax, which Strange said provided a more "realistic" projection.

If passed, the referendum will maintain the city's current one-half percent sales tax, which is scheduled to expire this year. In 2017, North Little Rock voters approved a one-cent sales tax, half of it being earmarked for the city's budget to maintain services and personnel.

The other half of the sales tax was set aside for repairing the city's streets and infrastructure with a built-in sunset to expire in December 2022. If approved, the half-cent sales tax would be set to expire in 2027.

Notably, the one-half percent sales tax helped fund the city's new Justice Center, which opened in December, giving North Rock police a new home. Hartwick said the sale tax is the ideal way to fund upgrades to city infrastructure, as a large part of it is paid by visitors, not just residents.

In September last year, Little Rock voters rejected a one-percent sales tax increase championed by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. However, North Little Rock's mayor said he is confident voters in North Little Rock won't reject his proposal.

"I don't think of it as not passing, I really don't," Hartwick said. "I just think of something, if I'm a citizen -- and not been a mayor -- I'd vote for it."