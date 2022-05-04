BASKETBALL

U.S.: Griner wrongly detained

The Biden administration has determined that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the United States will more aggressively work to secure her release even as the legal case against her plays out, the State Department said Tuesday. "The U.S. government will continue to undertake efforts to provide appropriate support to Ms. Griner," the department said. Griner was detained at an airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis. Since then, U.S. officials had stopped short of classifying the Phoenix Mercury player as wrongfully detained and said instead that their focus was on ensuring that she had access in jail to American consular affairs officials.

Herro wins NBA award

Miami's Tyler Herro was announced Tuesday as the NBA's top sixth man this season, the first player to win the award as a member of the Heat. He averaged 20.7 points, nearly four more per game than any other reserve in the league, plus had a huge role in Miami securing the No. 1 seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs. He received 96 first-place votes and 488 total points, well ahead of runner-up Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cameron Johnson of the Phoenix Suns was third. Love got three first-place votes and 214 points in the system where players received five points for a first-place nod, three for second place and one for third. Johnson got one first-place vote and 128 points.

BASEBALL

Smyly on bereavement list

The Chicago Cubs have placed left-hander Drew Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) on the bereavement list and brought up right-hander Robert Gsellman from Class AAA Iowa. Smyly was slated to start Tuesday night's game against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field. Right-hander Scott Effross got the call instead, beginning a bullpen day for the Cubs. Left-hander Locke St. John was designated for assignment. He was optioned to Iowa on Sunday. The 28-year-old Gsellman went 0-1 with a 3.77 ERA in 17 games last season with the New York Mets. He agreed to a non-roster deal with the Cubs in March.

Slumping Votto on covid list

The Cincinnati Reds put slumping first baseman Joey Votto on the covid-19 injured list Tuesday, making the move before a game against Milwaukee. Manager David Bell said Votto hasn't tested positive for the virus. "We're precautionary as far as being able to put him on that covid IL, which is really a day-to-day thing until we know more," Bell told Cincinnati reporters. Votto was in the original starting lineup to face the Brewers, but showed symptoms. The six-time All-Star is hitting just .122 with no home runs and three RBI, and had played in all 22 Cincinnati games this season. He has struck out 29 times in 74 at-bats. Cincinnati is struggling with the worst record in the major leagues at 3-19. The Reds had lost six in a row and 17 of 18 going into the series opener against the Brewers. The 38-year-old Votto tested positive for covid-19 in March 2021.

Nationals make moves

The Washington Nationals have reinstated Dee Strange-Gordon after the infielder/outfielder completed a weeklong rehabilitation assignment at Class AAA Rochester. To make roster room for Strange-Gordon, the Nationals optioned infielder Lucius Fox to Rochester and transferred right-hander Anibal Sanchez from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL. Strange-Gordon is an 11-year veteran and two-time All-Star who was signed in December to a minor league deal after not playing in the major leagues last year. He played in four games for the Nationals before going on the injured list last month because of illness. Manager Dave Martinez, speaking prior to Tuesday night's game at Colorado, said Strange-Gordon would see time at shortstop, second base and center field in addition to being at the ready off the bench. "He's going to get a chance to play different positions up here as before," Martinez said. "I talked to him today and he says he feels really good so we wanted to get him back up here."

FOOTBALL

Biletnikoff winner in portal

Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison is exploring his options. The rising junior and 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation's top receiver is in the NCAA transfer portal. Addison put in his paperwork by the May 1 deadline and his entry became visible Tuesday. Two people with access to the NCAA's database confirmed to The Associated Press that Addison's name was in the portal. The people spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to reveal that information publicly. Now that Addison's name is in the portal, he can officially be recruited by other schools. The move does not preclude him from staying at Pitt. The decision comes amid reports that Addison, who caught a single-season school record 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns for the ACC champions last fall, is considering USC as a potential destination.

Source: Browns to hire Raiche

The Cleveland Browns intend to hire Catherine Raiche, who is currently an executive with the Eagles, as a high-ranking member of the front office, a person familiar with the team's plans told the Associated Press on Tuesday night. Raiche previously worked with Browns General Manager Andrew Berry in Philadelphia and could be brought in as his assistant, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the process is in the early stages. ESPN Cleveland was first to report the Browns' interest in Raiche -- the NFL's highest-ranking female football executive. Raiche, 33, could assume some of the duties that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah had with Cleveland before he was hired as the Minnesota Vikings' general manager in January. She previously worked for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League, where she began as an intern and eventually was promoted to assistant GM before joining the Toronto Argonauts.

TENNIS

Djokovic downs Monfils

Novak Djokovic looked sharp in his opener at the Madrid Open on Tuesday, defeating Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-2 to advance to a third-round match against Andy Murray. It was the Serb's 18th straight win over Monfils. The match was interrupted at 2-2 in the first set as rain forced the roof on center court to be closed. Djokovic arrived in Madrid with a 5-3 record in the three tournaments he played. He had needed three sets in each of his last three victories this season, all in Serbia before losing the final there to Andrey Rublev. Djokovic played in only one hard-court tournament after having not been allowed to participate in the Australian Open because of his vaccination status. He lost to Jiri Vesely in the Dubai quarterfinals. He also lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his opening match in Monte Carlo, which was his only other clay tournament this season. Djokovic, a three-time winner in Madrid, next faces Murray, a two-time champion in Madrid who continued his latest comeback with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 win over Denis Shapovalov. Teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz kept his good run with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Nikoloz Basilashvili, staying on track for a quarterfinal encounter with idol Rafael Nadal. The third-seeded Nadal opens today against Miomir Kecmanovic. Marin Cilic defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, while Americans Frances Tiafoe and Jenson Brooksby lost their first-round matches in straight sets. In an all-American match, Sebastian Korda defeated Reilly Opelka 6-3, 7-5.