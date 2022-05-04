Olympian helps future Hog set discus record

Future Arkansas offensive lineman Patrick Kutas has been tutored by a U.S. Olympian, and that has resulted in him setting a school record in the discus.

Jessica Ramsey, who was on the 2020 U.S. Olympic team, set an Olympic triail record in the shot put with a toss of 66-1/4. An assistant coach for Memphis Christian Brothers High School, Ramsey has shared her knowledge with Kutas.

The school record in the discus was 171 feet, but in a recent meet, Kutas set a mark of 177-5.

“I beat it twice that meet,” Kutas said. “I threw a 174 and then I threw a 177-5."

He credits Ramsey, who has a personal best of 176-8 in the discus at Western Kentucky.

“She’s helped tremendously,” Kutas said.

Kutas, who has a best of 53-8 in the shot put, believes his goal of 200-plus feet in the discus is attainable with three meets left.

“If I keep getting technique down, I know I have the strength and power,” he said.

Kutas, 6-6, 300 pounds, signed with the Razorbacks over offers from Oregon, Illinois, Florida State, Louisville, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Purdue, Virginia, Virginia Tech and other schools.

He plans to to report to Fayetteville later this month and join other freshmen in his class.

“We do like a big group chat and they’ll always text in that,” Kutas said. “I’m not on campus yet, so I don’t know how it is for them, but they all seem supportive of each other and we all have each other’s backs I think. We’re pretty tight.”

Kutas and his family are getting ready for his move to Fayetteville.

“It’s definitely different than back at home with all four of my siblings and parents,” Kutas said. “I know it will be bittersweet. My mom has been kind of preparing. She’s been through it three times already, though, so I know she’ll be fine.”

On3.com rated him a 4-star prospect, the No. 14 inside offensive lineman and No. 214 overall recruit nationally for the 2022 class. There will be a few adjustments once he gets on campus.

“Just the small stuff that maybe you don’t think about,” he said. “Taking the trash out in your room or picking something off the floor and then obviously the pace of the football. I still think I’m aggressive. I have that in me, so I don’t think that will be a problem, and we had good competition in high school.

"Obviously the SEC is way, way, way incomparable. The competition, the speed, but I feel like my talents will allow me to adapt well.”

He and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy are close.

“We don’t have to talk everyday or call every single day because I know he’s busy and he knows I’m busy,” he said. “We kind of have a mutual relationship, but whenever we do call he’s always checking up on me making sure I’m good.”

Kutas said he’s still growing and believes he’s pushing 6-7.

“Dad is 6-1. It’s from my mom; she’s 6-1,” Kutas said of where he gets his height. “Her dad was 6-7 and her brother is 6-8."