100 years ago

May 4, 1922

TEXARKANA -- The rat extermination contest, which has been prosecuted by the children of the rural schools of Miller County, Ark., and Bowie County, Texas, since January 7, will close Saturday when the tails of the departed rodents are to be counted and prizes awarded. Miss Allene Warren, Red Cross public health nurse, is directing the war. ... Several lectures on the menace to health and life by reason of the rapid increase in population of the rat tribe were delivered here by men sent out by the Federal Health Department several months ago.

50 years ago

May 4, 1972

• The last opponent to Arkansas Louisiana Gas Co.'s construction of a pipeline to the Anadarko Basin, Oklahoma Natural Gas Co., has withdrawn its opposition. W. R. "Witt" Stephens, president and chairman of the board of Arkla, said Wednesday that Oklahoma Natural's board chairman, Charles Ingram, had called him and told him that Oklahoma Natural would not further contest a federal permit to build the line.

25 years ago

May 4, 1997

• Tremors from shifts in Pentagon priorities -- including cuts in overseas commitments and preparations for an upcoming Quadrennial Defense Review of the nation's military -- are being felt at Little Rock Air Force Base. Friday, Air Force officials presented Congress a list of changes at 19 bases nationwide, including Little Rock Air Force Base, to meet the Air Force's changed mission, efficiency goals and congressional directives. Three Air Force studies begun five years ago concluded that there are more than enough C-130 transport planes in service than are needed to fight two regional conflicts. "They determined how many C-130s were needed to do that and determined we could reduce the number we had on duty," said Capt. Dani Johnson, an air base spokesman. Congress ordered a cut to 388 combat-ready C-130s nationally, meaning a loss or reassignment of 145 positions at Little Rock Air Force Base.

10 years ago

May 4, 2012

• A lawsuit brought by state Sen. Stephanie Flowers likely will be dismissed after she and the other plaintiff reached an agreement with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, the city of Pine Bluff, and Pine Bluff police officers Wednesday. Neither the city nor the university will have to pay any money, and attorneys for both still maintain they didn't do anything wrong. The terms of the settlement reached with Sam Atkinson, a police officer who Flowers said pointed a weapon at her in the course of directing traffic after a football game, were confidential, his attorney said.