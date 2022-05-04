Possible overturn of Roe mobilizes state lawmakers

Though the draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the Roe v. Wade case legalizing abortion nationwide could change, Democrats and Republicans across the states pledged action amid warnings that such a ruling could also put other rights at risk -- battles that could likewise play out in the states.

In California, Democrats who wield control of the state Legislature and the governor's office issued a joint statement late Monday announcing they would seek to amend the state's constitution to enshrine abortion rights.

"California will not stand idly by as women across America are stripped of their rights and the progress so many have fought for gets erased," California Democrats said. "We know we can't trust the Supreme Court to protect reproductive rights, so California will build a firewall around this right in our state constitution. Women will remain protected here."

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, said on Twitter that she plans to immediately call a special legislative session "to save lives" if Roe is overturned.

The state already has a so-called trigger law that would make abortion illegal if that happens and Noem's office declined to say why a special session would be necessary. Her spokesman, Ian Fury, said the tweet "speaks for itself."

In Georgia, which is among several dozen states electing governors this year, candidates on both sides of the aisle proclaimed they would prioritize the issue if elected to the state's top office.

Republican gubernatorial candidate David Perdue said he'd call state lawmakers into a special session to outlaw all abortions, while Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams said she would defend the right to abortion if she wins.

About half of U.S. states are expected to ban abortion if Roe falls, according to the abortion-rights think tank Guttmacher Institute. Twenty-two states, largely in the South and Midwest, already have total or near-total bans on the books. Aside from Texas, all are now blocked because of Roe.

States have already been preparing for the protentional of the ruling being weakened or overturned.

Republican-led states have also been working to restrict access to medication abortion, which would allow women to get abortions without the burden of traveling to clinics that may be few and far between. In addition to South Dakota, 12 other states have trigger laws that would immediately ban abortion if Roe is overturned.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an abortion ban that prohibits abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. Like the Texas law, the Oklahoma bill would allow private citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion for up to $10,000.

"I want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country," Stitt tweeted after signing the bill.

The bill Stitt signed takes effect immediately with his signature and the Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday denied an emergency request to temporarily halt the bill. Now that the new law is in effect, abortion clinics say they will immediately stop providing services for women after six weeks of pregnancy.

The bill authorizes abortions if performed as the result of a medical emergency, but there are no exceptions if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest.

Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall declared Tuesday that "decades of steadfast prayer and unwavering legislative efforts to protect the lives of the unborn are finally on the doorsteps of success."

"For close to 50 years, the silent cries of the millions who lost their lives before even having a chance to live have been heard through the voices of those of us fighting for their rights," said McCall, a Republican. "The pro-life movement won, securing those yet unborn the future and promise that comes with being born in the United States of America."

A few states still have pre-Roe bans on the books, including Michigan, where Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has sued to remove it and pledged on Twitter Monday to "fight like hell to make sure abortion remains safe, legal, and accessible."

The Kansas Supreme Court in 2019 declared that the state constitution protects abortion rights, but Republican lawmakers placed on the August primary ballot an initiative to overturn it.

In New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu was a rare Republican governor who said he supports abortion rights and was committed to upholding Roe v. Wade.

"So long as I am governor, these health care services for women will remain safe and legal," Sununu said.

However, last year Sununu signed into law restrictions on abortion when he approved a measure banning abortion after 24 weeks of gestation, with exceptions only for pregnancies that threaten the mother's life or health.

At least eight GOP-led states have already passed new restrictions this year, expecting change from the conservative majority on the high court.

Arizona and Florida banned the procedure after 15 weeks, without exceptions for rape or incest. Idaho followed Texas and allowed people to sue over abortions -- including potential family members of the embryo.

Sixteen states and the District of Columbia, meanwhile, have protected access to abortion in state law, and several states moved to expand or strengthen those protections this year.

States like Washington and Connecticut, for example, have protected abortion providers in their states from lawsuits.

The Democratic leaders in Connecticut's statehouse, which over the weekend sent legislation to that state's governor that would protect abortion providers, said in a joint statement Monday night they had feared a proposed decision like the one in the draft opinion and "now this nightmare appears to be all too real."

"America is likely headed down a dark path where individual states will adopt conflicting statutes leading to additional divisions in an already divided nation," Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff said.

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said her state would "welcome with open arms" those who need access to abortion.

In Hawaii, state Sen. Roz Baker, a Democrat, questioned what more the ruling, if issued by the court, could bring.

"Are they going to go back and go after the LGBTQ community next?" she said. "Are they going to go after immigrants? Are they going to go after any of the vulnerable populations?"

In some cases, abortion laws may divide states as well.

GOP-led Tennessee also has a trigger law banning abortion if Roe is overturned, but Nashville's district attorney tweeted Monday that he would not prosecute any doctor who performed an abortion.

Information for this article was contributed by Lindsay Whitehurst, Michelle L. Price and Sean Murphy of The Associated Press.