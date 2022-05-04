PREP TRACK: Valley View girls, Pea Ridge boys claim 4A state titles

HARRISON -- Elise Knight fell to the ground shortly after she completed the girls 3,200-meter run, then sat up moments later and began to cheer those Valley View teammates still in the race.

The senior just broke a state meet record for the second time Tuesday, and the Lady Blazers used that event to take the lead in the team totals and eventually win the Class 4A state track and field championships at F.S. Garrison Stadium. Valley View finished with 68 points, followed by Magnolia with 58, Pea Ridge with 53 and Stuttgart with 51.

Knight finished the 3,200 in 11 minutes, 41.63 seconds to surpass the previous mark of 11:51.42 set by Prairie Grove's Bekah Bostain in 2019. Earlier in the meet, she also broke the 4A state record in the 1,600 with her time of 5:21.08, eclipsing the previous mark of 5:23.50 set by Pulaski Academy's Kelsey Hatcher in 2005.

"I knew what the state record was in the 1,600," Knight said. "Honestly, that was my big goal because that's what I needed to get into the Meet of Champs and get a chance to run against the 6A girls. I also knew my team needed those 1o points in both events to possibly go for the team win.

"I also helped the 4x800 relay team win that event, and that may have been my favorite event. It was really exciting."

Knight's 3,200 win, coupled with Sophey Pope's fourth-place finish, gave Valley View the needed points in that event to pull ahead of Magnolia, which used four athletes to score 21 points in the shot put for the early advantage. The Lady Blazers then finished their scoring with a seventh-place finish in the 4x400 relay.

In the boys division, the duo of Patrick Elliott and Cade Mann made Pea Ridge's second consecutive state championship a a convincing one as the Blackhawks finished with 105 points. Magnolia was a distant second with 64, followed by De Queen with 45 and Forrest City with 42.

The two sprinters accounted for 50 of Pea Ridge's points. Elliott, a senior, won the 100 and 200 and finished second in the 400, while Mann, a junior, took fourth in the 100 and 200 and came from behind to beat his teammate in the 400, then the two helped the Blackhawks finish second in the 4x400 relay.

"I have mixed feelings about that one," Elliott said of Mann's 400 win. "I was supposed to win it, but I'm still proud of him at the same time. We wanted the one-two in the 400, and we got it."

Pea Ridge trailed Magnolia in the team totals until the 400, when Mann and Elliott gave the Blackhawks 18 points and forced a 60-60 deadlock with five events remaining. Troy Ferguson and Owen Reynolds finished fourth and sixth, respectively, to give Pea Ridge eight points and the lead, then Mann and Elliott gave the Blackhawks 15 more points out of the 200.

"It's unbelievable," Mann said. "This will be my third straight title in three years, and that's amazing. Hopefullly I can win another event next year and get my fourth one."



