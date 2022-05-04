PREP TRACK: Prescott wins fifth consecutive state title

LINCOLN -- Prescott came a long way to do what the Curley Wolves have become accustomed to.
Winning state championships.
Prescott dominated the field while winning the Class 3A track and field meet Tuesday at Lincoln High School. The Curley Wolves piled up 127 points, which was well ahead of second-place Ashdown with 84 points.
The Curley Wolves have won five consecutive state championships and 10 overall with Brian Glass at the helm in track and field.
"It's a long trip and you're always concerned when you have to stay overnight," Glass said of the Curley Wolves, who arrived in Northwest Arkansas on Monday and spent the night. "The kids were right where they were supposed to be at room check. We wanted to have fun, but this was a business trip."
Harding Academy won the girls division with 60 points to edge West Fork and Episcopal Collegiate, which tied for second place with 54 points apiece.
"We won it last year and we weren't predicted to win it this year," Harding Academy coach Kelsie Turley said. "The girls fought hard and we're really excited."
Sophomore Jaylen Johnson won the 400-meter dash and finished second in the boys 200 for the Curley Wolves.
"I was ready to get my (second) ring," said Johnson, who ran as a freshman last year for Prescott. "We were confident we were going to win and that's what we did."
The fastest of them all in Lincoln Tuesday was Jody Easter of McGehee, who won the 100-meter dash in a time of 10.75. Easter won the premier event after finishing fifth last year in the state meet. He also won the 200 in 22.82.
"I feel like I had a point to prove," Easter said. "I had a good start. I knew if I had a good start, I would end good."
Greenland quarterback Max Meredith provided one of the biggest surprises of the meet when he won the shot put with a throw of 46 1/2 inches. Meredith (6-foot-225) participated in track and field for the first time this spring and he was the only member of the Greenland boys team to quality for the state meet.
"People have been telling me I'd be good at it, so that's what I did," Meredith said. "It's real exiting for me to win state. I take a lot of pride in the weight room."
Brevyn Ketter of Charleston, another standout football player, won the long jump with a leap of 21-10 1/2 feet. There was also plenty of excitement in the pole vault where a pair of sophomores from Riverview won first place in the girls and boys divisions. Melanie Chandler cleared 9-1 while Jeremy Racca cleared 12-8.
"It's so exciting," Chandler said. "We proved everybody wrong. We did it."
CLASS 3A STATE TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS
at Lincoln
BOYS
TEAM SCORES 1. Prescott 127; 2. Ashdown 84; 3. Jessieville 76; 4. Bald Knob 45; 5. McGehee 38; 6. Osceola 32.5; 7. West Fork 29; 8. Genoa Central 28; 9. Waldron 26; 10. Central Arkansas Christian 19; 11. Lake Village 18; 12; Elkins 17.5; 13. Booneville 17; 14. (tie) Charleston and Fouke 15; 16. Green Forest 14; 17. (tie) Harding Academy and Riverview 13; 19. Clinton 12; 20. Greenland 10; 21. Paris 8; 22. Mayflower 6; 23. (tie) Centerpoint, Rivercrest and Camden Harmony Grove 5; 26. (tie) DeWitt, Bergman and Episcopal Collegiate 4; 29. (tie) Pine Bluff Dollarway and Manila 3; 31. Lincoln 2; 32. Smackover 1
100 1. Jody Easter; McGehee, 10.75 (tied state record set by Jordan Jones, Smackover, 2016), 2. Jaylen Hopson Prescott, 11.02; 3. Travelle Anderson, Osceola, 11.02; 4. Shawn Chairs, Elkins, 11.25; 5. Trace Hall, Booneville, 11.38; 6. Reice Hicks, CAC, 11.41; 7. Marcus McGahee, Bald Knob, 11.57; 8. Jaylen Johnson, Prescott, 11.63.
200 1. Jody Easter, McGehee 22.32 (state record; previous mark 22.344 by Clinton Whitted Rivercrest, 2010); 2. Marcus McGahee, Bald Knob, 22.73; 3. Jaylen Johnson, Prescott, 22.94; 4. Travelle Anderson, Osceola, 23.09; 5. Ford Young, Ashdown, 23.30; 6. Trace Hall, Booneville, 23.51; 7. Tyler Wright, Waldron, 23.52; 8. Jaylen Hopson, Prescott, 23.78.
400 1. Jaylen Johnson, Prescott, 50.94; 2. Tyler Wright, Waldron, 51.44; 3. Ford Young, Ashdown, 52.53; 4. Braeden Walton, Ashdown, 53.98; 5. Owen Miller, Harding Academy, 54.15; 6. Omarion Dickens, Prescott, 54.31; 7. Demetrius Mayzez, Dollarway, 54.61; 8. Marco Mondragon, Waldron, 54.63.
800 1. Kirby Whiseant, Fouke, 2:05.89; 2. Andy Landes, CAC, 2:06.05; 3. Hunter Pye, Jessieville, 2:08.57; 4. Isaac Gass, Jessieville, 2:09.48; 5. Braden Davis, Bald Knob, 2:09.50; 6. Johnny Hart, Ashdown, 2:10.11; 7. Jonathan Estridge, West Fork, 2:11.42; 8. Kaleb Eskew, Jessieville, 2:12.24.
1,600 1. Hunter Pye, Jessieville, 4:40.92; 2. Mason Ullrich, Paris, 4:44.65; 3. Lawson Wideman, Jessieville, 4:46.09; 4. Kaleb Eskew, Jessieville, 4:46.32; 5. Isaac Gass, Jessieville, 4:46.48; 6. Arauny Reyes, Green Forest, 4:46.63; 7. Owen Shafer, Bald Knob, 4:47.97; 8. Noah Zetts, Jessieville, 4:51.13.
3,200 1. Lawson Wideman, Jessieville, 10:25.20; 2. Andrew Haughaboo, CAC, 10:40.04; 3. Paco Rangel, Green Forest, 10:46.42; 4. Isaac Gass, Jessieville, 10:48.35; 5. Alonzo Rangel, Green Forest, 10:51.67; 6. Rocky Stone, Harding Academy, 10:53.97; 7. Noah Zetts, Jessieville, 10:58.98; 8. Kaleb Eskew, Jessieville, 11:06.01.
110 HURDLES 1. Caden Callahan, West Fork, 15.20; 2. Jakeylon Jones, Prescott, 16.02; 3. Tiquan Box, Prescott, 16.11; 4. Brody Emberton, Clinton, 16.53; 5. Delonte Armour, Lake Village, 16.75; 6. Kason Davis, Waldron, 16.77; 7. Camden Keymer, Bergman, 17.32; 8. Nemo Barnes, McGehee, 25.10.
300 HURDLES 1. Caden Callahan, West Fork, 40.31; 2. Jakeylon Jones, Prescott, 40.71; 3. Nemo Barnes, McGehee, 42.40; 4. Travion Dickens, Prescott, 42.45; 5. Nick Morehead, Camden Harmony Grove, 43.11; 6. Jeremy Racca, Riverview, 44.23; 7. Elijah Bradley, Bald Knob, 44.89; 8. Jacob Baugher, Manila, 45.11.
4X100 RELAY 1. Prescott (Jacaylon Zachery, Jaylen Hopson, Travion Dickens, Branen Bradley), 44.52; 2. McGehee, 44.70; 3. Ashdown, 44.82; 4. Bald Knob, 44.90; 5. Elkins, 45.48; 6. Osceola, 45.62; 7. Booneville, 45.79; 8. Rivercrest, 46.38.
4X200 RELAY 1. Ashdown (Landon Wright, Braylon Milsak, Ethan Lacefield, Kaiden Winfrey) 1:32.40 (state record); 2. Prescott, 1:33.91; 3. Elkins, 1:34.33; 4. Osceola, 1:35.75; 5. Rivercrest, 1:35.91; 6. Booneville, 1:35.95; 7. Bald Knob, 1:36.10; 8. Dollarway, 1:37.42.
4X400 RELAY 1. Ashdown (Ford Young, Braylon Milsak, Landon Wright, Braeden Walton), 3:34.61; 2. Prescott, 3:38.15; 3. Clinton, 3:42.26; 4. West Fork, 3:42.91; 5. Waldron, 3:44.76; 6. Bald Knob, 3:45.67; 7. Manila, 3:48.87; 8. Camden Harmony Grove, 3:52.04
4X800 RELAY 1. Jessieville (Kaleb Eskew, Hunter Pye, Lawson Wideman, Noah Zetts), 8:41.21; 2. Ashdown, 8:48.60; 3. Bald Knob, 9:05.35; 4. Fouke, 9:09.12; 5. Episcopal Collegiate, 9:11.59; 6. Waldron, 9:11.85; 7. West Fork, 9:16.31; 8. Green Forest, 9:21.45.
DISCUS 1. Jason Patrick Jr.
Prescott 168-4 10 12
163-3
148-4
168-4
158-10
153-11
F
2
Rocco Patrick
Prescott 142-1 8 10
133-8
130-1
133-3
142-1
135-1
140-11
3
Jaxxon McCormack
Ashdown 133-11 6 12
F
F
133-11
121-3
124-1
125-3
4
Dathan Vaught
Centerpoint 131-5 5 12
113-10
127-9
131-5
118-7
F
F
5
Wyatt Simmons
Harding Academy 128-7 4 10
100-2
105-2
117-2
123-9
119-2
128-7
6
Hilton Hackney
Genoa Central 122-1 3
F
122-1
F
115-9
F
113-2
7
Jaxon Savage
Bergman 120-1 2 12
112-2
F
F
120-1
118-8
104-7
8
Timmy Preston
Smackover 117-7
HIGH JUMP 1. Trey Haworth, Genoa Central, 6-1; 2. Elijah Bradley, Bald Knob, 6-0; 3. (tie) Shamar Easter, Ashdown; Ryan Braden, Genoa Central; and Jeremiah Brown, DeWitt, 5-10; 6. (tie) Terrence Nimmers, Osceola; Jabrien Jordan, McGehee; and Aiden Underdown, Elkins, 5-8.
LONG JUMP
1
Brevyn Ketter
Charleston 21-10.50 +0.8 10 11
21-5.25
+0.8
21-10.50
+0.8
F
19-6.50
+1.7
20-2
+1.8
F
2
Jakeylon Jones
Prescott 21-7 +1.0 8 10
20-11.50
+0.4
F
F
21-7
+1.0
21-1
+1.1
F
3
Deondre Stewart
Mayflower 21-1 +1.8 6 11
20-2.25
21-1
+1.8
F
18-9
+1.5
F
20-2.75
+2.3
4
Dax Goff
Booneville 20-9 +1.6 5 10
19-2.50
20-4
+0.9
16-5.50
+1.9
17-11
+1.8
19-11.50
+1.8
20-9
+1.6
5
Delonte Armour
Lakeside Lake Village High Sch 20-8.50 +0.9 4 12
20-7.25
+1.5
20-6.50
+1.7
20-8.50
+0.9
19-11
+1.1
20-2
+1.0
20-3.75
+1.8
6
Keenan Jackson
Osceola 20-7.50 +0.9 3 10
20-7.50
+0.9
F
20-2
+1.0
20-2
+1.4
20-3.75
+1.3
20-7
+0.4
7
Ford Young
Ashdown 20-7.25 +1.7 2 12
18-9.50
+1.9
20-7.25
+1.7
19-5.75
20-5.25
+1.6
F
19-6.50
+1.1
8
Caden Brewer
Lincoln 20-6.75
POLE VAULT 1. Jeremy Racca, Riverview, 12-8; 2. Trent Roberts, Ashdown, 12-4; 3. Jackson Call, Genoa Central, 11-6; 4. Brycen Hattabaugh, Waldron, 11-6; 5. Blake Shiek, Ashdown, 11-6; 6. Seth Hunsicker, Bald Knob, 10-6.
SHOT PUT 1. Max Meredith, Greenland, 46-0.5; 2. Jason Patrick Jr., Prescott, 44-11; 3. Ty Lafoon, Jessieville, 44-8; 4. Rocco Patrick, Prescott, 43-4; 5. Lincoln Crawford, Jessieville, 43-1.5; 6. Spencer Patterson, Ashdown, 43-1; 7. Ryan Barnes, McGehee, 41-5; 8. Josh Witt, Clinton, 41-4.
TRIPLE JUMP 1. Delonte Armour, Lake Village, 43-9; 2. Terrence Nimmers, Osceola, 43-2.75; 3. Richard Benton, Prescott, 42-8; 4. Brevyn Ketter, Charleston, 42-6.5; 5. Ryan Braden, Genoa Central, 41-11.5; 6. Peyton Williams, Ashdown, 41-11.25; 7. Wyatt Simmons, Harding Academy, 41-2.5; 8. Caden Brewer, Lincoln, 40-1.25.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES
1
Harding Academy 60
2
West Fork 54
2
Episcopal Collegiate School 54
4
Prescott 49
5
Drew Central 45
6
Ashdown 44
7
Jessieville 34.33
8
Central Arkansas Christian 31.33
9
Centerpoint 31
10
Genoa Central 30
11
Riverview 25
12
Clinton 24
13
DeWitt 21
14
Waldron 20.50
15
Greenland 20
16
Osceola 18
17
Glen Rose 15
17
Booneville 15
18
Haas Hall Academy 15
20
Lakeside Lake Village High Sch 14
21
Lamar 12
22
Bismarck 11
23
Mountain View 9
23
Green Forest 9
24
Rison 9
25
Danville 9
27
Lincoln 6
28
McGehee 4
28
Charleston 4
30
Manila 2.83
31
Fouke 2
32
Cossatot River 1
100
1
Jalia Bunn
Drew Central 12.38 +1.7 10 12
2
Lakenya Williams
Ashdown 13.04 +1.7 8 9
3
Illusion Perciado
Riverview 13.17 +1.7 6 9
4
Marlee Bright
Centerpoint 13.20 +1.7 5 12
5
Lydia Russell
Green Forest 13.51 +1.7 4 9
6
Ellie Smith
Booneville 13.58
200
1
Jalia Bunn
Drew Central 26.69 +1.6 10 12
2
Viola Kelley
West Fork 27.15 +1.6 8 9
3
Marlee Bright
Centerpoint 27.17 +1.6 6 12
4
Ashlee Stafford
Glen Rose 27.65 +1.6 5 11
5
Ember Hughes
Bismarck 27.68 +1.6 4 12
6
Brianna Ferrell
Rison 28.03 +1.6 3 9
7
Illusion Perciado
Riverview 28.46 +1.6 2 9
8
Darby Menard
DeWitt 28.62
400
1
Molly Weilert
Haas Hall Academy 1:01.22 10 10
2
Marlee Bright
Centerpoint 1:02.70 8 12
3
Keisha Johnson
Prescott 1:03.45 6 12
4
Rebecca Rossi
Central Arkansas Christian 1:03.76 5 10
5
Edriana Hunter
Drew Central 1:04.08 4 11
6
Lydia Stanley
Danville 1:04.53 3 12
7
Illusion Perciado
Riverview 1:05.90 2 9
8
Calle Citty
Harding Academy 1:06.10
800
x1
Juliah Rodgers
Jessieville 2:30.44 10 11
2:30.44
Pl: 10
1:10.31
Pl: 10
2
Ella Gary
Episcopal Collegiate School 2:31.94 8 9
2:31.94
Pl: 20
1:10.89
Pl: 20
3
Lauren Humiston
Episcopal Collegiate School 2:35.10 6 9
2:35.10
Pl: 3+1
1:13.50
Pl: 40
4
Molly Weilert
Haas Hall Academy 2:35.43 5 10
2:35.43
Pl: 40
1:11.46
Pl: 30
5
Ellie Akins
Mountain View 2:38.89 4 10
2:38.89
Pl: 5+1
1:14.72
Pl: 60
6
Marilyn Chavez
Greenland 2:39.91 3 11
2:39.91
Pl: 6+2
1:15.58
Pl: 80
7
Jaydyn Smith
Central Arkansas Christian 2:40.57 2 10
2:40.57
Pl: 7+2
1:15.65
Pl: 90
8
Olivia Cornelius
Prescott 2:41.03
1,600
1
Juliah Rodgers
Jessieville 5:23.41 10 11
5:23.41
Pl: 10
4:01.35
Pl: 10
2:39.42
Pl: 10
1:16.56
Pl: 10
2
Ella Gary
Episcopal Collegiate School 5:31.41 8 9
5:31.41
Pl: 20
4:07.93
Pl: 20
2:40.68
Pl: 20
1:17.09
Pl: 20
3
Maddie Cabana
Clinton 5:34.38 6 10
5:34.38
Pl: 30
4:08.62
Pl: 30
2:41.26
Pl: 30
1:17.39
Pl: 30
4
Ellie Akins
Mountain View 5:48.03 5 10
5:48.03
Pl: 40
4:19.97
Pl: 40
2:46.62
Pl: 40
1:17.93
Pl: 40
5
Makenzie Greenlee
West Fork 5:58.96 4 10
5:58.96
Pl: 50
4:28.01
Pl: 50
2:50.91
Pl: 50
1:18.87
Pl: 50
6
Adison Barham
Central Arkansas Christian 6:00.03 3 9
6:00.03
Pl: 60
4:35.41
Pl: 60
2:59.42
Pl: 60
1:24.84
Pl: 60
7
Kaitlyn Jones
Ashdown 6:30.48 2 9
6:30.48
Pl: 70
4:55.63
Pl: 80
3:10.72
Pl: 90
1:27.08
Pl: 100
8
Georgie Crain
Prescott 6:35.72
3,200
1
Maddie Cabana
Clinton 12:15.22 10 10
12:15.22
Pl: 10
10:46.73
Pl: 10
9:09.81
Pl: 10
7:33.23
Pl: 10
5:57.64
Pl: 10
4:23.11
Pl: 10
2:51.48
Pl: 10
1:20.75
Pl: 20
2
Juliah Rodgers
Jessieville 12:46.54 8 11
12:46.54
Pl: 20
11:12.31
Pl: 20
9:33.66
Pl: 20
7:52.19
Pl: 20
6:09.19
Pl: 20
4:26.86
Pl: 20
2:52.91
Pl: 20
1:20.43
Pl: 10
3
Zoe Williamson
Harding Academy 12:48.43 6 10
12:48.43
Pl: 30
11:15.27
Pl: 30
9:37.55
Pl: 30
7:57.81
Pl: 30
6:18.61
Pl: 30
4:40.48
Pl: 30
3:04.46
Pl: 4+1
1:28.12
Pl: 50
4
Makenzie Greenlee
West Fork 13:10.66 5 10
13:10.66
Pl: 40
11:37.61
Pl: 40
9:53.56
Pl: 40
8:10.06
Pl: 40
6:26.87
Pl: 40
4:43.65
Pl: 40
3:04.13
Pl: 30
1:25.71
Pl: 30
5
Becky Powers
West Fork 13:55.33 4 10
13:55.33
Pl: 50
12:14.50
Pl: 50
10:23.95
Pl: 50
8:31.48
Pl: 50
6:40.02
Pl: 50
4:51.49
Pl: 50
3:06.37
Pl: 5-1
1:27.01
Pl: 40
6
Madison Bisbee
Central Arkansas Christian 14:07.71 3 10
14:07.71
Pl: 60
12:27.18
Pl: 6+1
10:30.41
Pl: 70
8:37.50
Pl: 60
6:45.18
Pl: 60
4:54.74
Pl: 60
3:08.35
Pl: 60
1:28.43
Pl: 60
7
Jasmine Giddens
Fouke 14:15.41 2 11
14:15.41
Pl: 70
12:33.43
Pl: 7-1
10:25.66
Pl: 6+1
8:40.86
Pl: 70
6:53.11
Pl: 70
5:01.34
Pl: 7+1
3:18.20
Pl: 80
1:29.39
Pl: 80
8
Kynlyn Frayer
Waldron 14:39.45 1
100 HURDLES
1
Becca Dugger
Harding Academy 16.08 +1.8 10 12
2
Zamariyah Rhone
Ashdown 16.14 +1.8 8 9
3
Carly Morrow
Central Arkansas Christian 17.13 +1.8 6 11
4
Lydia Russell
Green Forest 17.16 +1.8 5 9
5
Karissia Spears
Riverview 17.84 +1.8 4 9
6
Hannah Jeffries
Waldron 18.01 +1.8 3 12
7
Raquel Webb
Harding Academy 18.07 +1.8 2 11
8
Leightyn Hillery
Prescott 19.05
300 HURDLES
1
Zamariyah Rhone
Ashdown 48.91 10 9
2
Abby Rochelle
West Fork 50.15 8 10
3
Makyla Vaughan
Greenland 50.56 6 11
4
Zoe Erickson
West Fork 50.77 5 12 50.769
5
Becca Dugger
Harding Academy 50.77 4 12 50.770
6
Lydia Whitehead
Genoa Central 52.33 3 11
7
Carly Morrow
Central Arkansas Christian 54.31 2 11
8
Kyla Ferguson
Cossatot River 54.47
4X100 RELAY
1
Prescott,
Deovyun RossZyreanna ManningKeisha JohnsonKamille Bryant 52.55 10
2
Drew Central,
Kalyiah MillerSayveiona DurdenEdriana HunterJalia Bunn 53.41 8
3
Glen Rose,
Makayla StevensAriany SanchezOlivia LauniusAshlee Stafford 53.73 6
4
Rison,
Shermyah BraceyLa’Drea HamiltonDestiny LeaShamara Reeves 54.27 5
5
Booneville,
Linley GarrettEllie SmithCarah Millerheaven sanchez 54.58 4
6
Harding Academy “A”
Becca DuggerCalle CittyKatie JonesLillian Edwards 54.69 3
7
Osceola,
Mykeshia LambertDoniah HaynesKayla NewsonAmiyah Wilkins 54.71 2
8
Waldron,
Jasmine NelsonTristan VanDeWieleMolly RichmondKylee Day 55.21
4X200 RELAY
1
Drew Central,
Kalyiah MillerSayveiona DurdenEdriana HunterJalia Bunn 1:50.88 10
2
Ashdown,
Zamariyah RhoneLakenya WilliamsMakenzie GillamKimberly Hendrix 1:52.00 8
3
Prescott,
Leightyn HilleryMazie BrightKeisha JohnsonKamille Bryant 1:53.22 6
4
Harding Academy “A”
Becca DuggerCalle CittyKatie JonesLillian Edwards 1:54.06 5
5
Greenland,
Makyla VaughanMarilyn ChavezCamila O’NealAnna Hendrix 1:54.99 4
6
Booneville,
Linley GarrettEllie SmithCarah Millerheaven sanchez 1:55.85 3
7
Jessieville,
Lavinia GossowMar CarrerasKennedi ScrivnerAnnabel Robertson 1:56.69 2
8
Rison,
Shermyah BraceyLa’Drea HamiltonDestiny LeaShamara Reeves 1:56.77
4X400 RELAY
1
West Fork,
Abby RochelleJade DaugherityZoe EricksonViola Kelley 4:25.85 10
2
Episcopal Collegiate School “A”
Lauren HumistonStella CochranCaroline BrantleyElla Gary 4:27.10 8
3
Prescott,
Deovyun RossKelsie HarveyOlivia CorneliusKeisha Johnson 4:27.16 6
4
Greenland,
Anna HendrixMarilyn ChavezEmma RamseyCamila O’Neal 4:27.50 5
5
Glen Rose,
Zavery MayHadley HoodOlivia LauniusAshlee Stafford 4:32.62 4
6
Jessieville,
Adriana PricopAva ZettsKennedi ScrivnerJuliah Rodgers 4:34.94 3
7
Waldron,
McKenzi StidmanAshlynn StidmanMolly RichmondJasmine Nelson 4:35.23 2
8
Harding Academy “A”
Lillian EdwardsNora HendersonKaty HolcombCalle Citty 4:38.71
4X800 RELAY 1. West Fork (Abby Rochelle, Becky Powers, Makenzie Greenlee, Ashlee Greenlee), 10:37.83; 2. Episcopal Collegiate, 10:39.61; 3. CAC, 11:06.42; 4. Harding Academy, 11:30.81; 5. Clinton, 11:35.82; 6. Prescott, 11:48.91 ; 7. Greenland, 11:57.20; 8. Waldron, 12:00.92.
DISCUS 1. Jaden Steeland, DeWitt, 108-11; 2. Carrigan Duncan, Genoa Central, 107-3; 3. Elle Hill, Episcopal Collegiate, 99-7; 4. Jalene Tolbert, Danville, 98-3; 5. Brailey Tefteller, Genoa Central, 95-3; 6. Ali Joe Cruce, Drew Central, 94-10; 7. Krimson Fager, Harding Academy 89-9, 8. Sophia Cabana, Clinton, 89-3.
HIGH JUMP 1. Kelsie Harvey, Prescott, 5-0; 2. Kassie Padgett, DeWitt, 4-10; 3. Ashlynn Barnes, Lamar, 4-10; 4. Ember Hughes, Bismarck, 4-10; 5. Gracie Koch, Charleston, 4-8; 6. Mileigh Harlow, Harding Academy, 4-8; 7. Cheyenne Arnhart, Ashdown, 4-8; 8. Keelee King, Jessieville, 4-8.
LONG JUMP 1. Doniah Haynes, Osceola, 16-10, 2. Marlee Bright, Centerpoint, 16-7.5; 3. Hope Johnson, Lake Village, 16-4.5; 4. Ellie Smith, Booneville, 16-4.5; 5. Hannah Jeffries, Waldron, 15-5.5; 6. Makayla Quinn, Lincoln, 15-5; 7. Ember Hughes, Bismarck, 15-1.75; 8. Illusion Perciado, Riverview, 14-11.25.
POLE VAULT 1. Melanie Chandler, Riverview, 9-1; 2. Raquel Webb, Harding Academy, 8-4; 3. Jeana Paredes, Ashdown, 8-0; 4. Kamryn Collier, Prescott, 7-6; 5. Rebecca Rossi, CAC, 7-0; 6. (tie) Emma Jackson, Manila, and Haylee Stidman, Waldron, 6-6; 8. (tie) Annabel Robertson, Jessieville; Emily Pryor, Manila; and Madelynn Morrow, CAC, 6-6.
SHOT PUT 1. Elle Hill, Episcopal Collegiate, 35-2; 2. Carrigan Duncan, Genoa Central, 33-11; 3. Emma Bailey, Lamar, 32-5.75; 4. Brailey Tefteller, Genoa Central, 31-5; 5. Tania Richardson, McGehee, 31-1; 6. Maggie Gresham, Clinton, 30-10.25; 7. Jaden Steeland, DeWitt, 30-6.5; 8. Jalene Tolbert, Danville, 30-4.
TRIPLE JUMP
1
Calle Citty
Harding Academy 34-8.25 +0.8 10 11
32-6
+1.7
33-1.75
+2.3
F
34-2.75
+2.0
34-6.50
+1.5
34-8.25
+0.8
2
Hope Johnson
Lakeside Lake Village High Sch 33-7.75 +0.3 8 12
32-9.75
32-4
+1.7
33-7.25
+0.9
32-11.25
+2.2
31-5.25
+1.9
33-7.75
+0.3
3
Doniah Haynes
Osceola 33-5.25 +1.7 6 12
33-4.50
+1.8
33-5.25
+1.7
33-4.75
+0.8
F
33-0.25
+1.0
32-3.75
+1.3
4
Macie Davis
Waldron 33-4.50 +2.1 5 10
31-4.50
+1.9
F
F
31-8.50
+0.9
33-0.50
+1.0
33-4.50
+2.1
5
Marlee Bright
Centerpoint 33-4 +0.1 4 12
32-4
33-2
+1.8
F
32-11
+1.8
33-4
+0.1
32-8.25
+1.3
6
Makayla Quinn
Lincoln 33-0.75 +2.0 3 9
31-7.75
31-1.25
+1.1
33-0.75
+2.0
31-6
+1.5
32-4.50
+1.3
32-5
+0.9
7
Lydia Whitehead
Genoa Central 32-5.50 +0.3 2 11
29-7
+0.7
31-3
+1.1
31-7.50
+1.4
31-9.50
+1.8
32-5.50
+0.3
32-0.75
+1.2
8
Hannah Jeffries
Waldron 32-3.50