PREP TRACK: Prescott wins fifth consecutive state title





LINCOLN -- Prescott came a long way to do what the Curley Wolves have become accustomed to.

Winning state championships.

Prescott dominated the field while winning the Class 3A track and field meet Tuesday at Lincoln High School. The Curley Wolves piled up 127 points, which was well ahead of second-place Ashdown with 84 points.

The Curley Wolves have won five consecutive state championships and 10 overall with Brian Glass at the helm in track and field.

"It's a long trip and you're always concerned when you have to stay overnight," Glass said of the Curley Wolves, who arrived in Northwest Arkansas on Monday and spent the night. "The kids were right where they were supposed to be at room check. We wanted to have fun, but this was a business trip."

Harding Academy won the girls division with 60 points to edge West Fork and Episcopal Collegiate, which tied for second place with 54 points apiece.

"We won it last year and we weren't predicted to win it this year," Harding Academy coach Kelsie Turley said. "The girls fought hard and we're really excited."

Sophomore Jaylen Johnson won the 400-meter dash and finished second in the boys 200 for the Curley Wolves.

"I was ready to get my (second) ring," said Johnson, who ran as a freshman last year for Prescott. "We were confident we were going to win and that's what we did."

The fastest of them all in Lincoln Tuesday was Jody Easter of McGehee, who won the 100-meter dash in a time of 10.75. Easter won the premier event after finishing fifth last year in the state meet. He also won the 200 in 22.82.

"I feel like I had a point to prove," Easter said. "I had a good start. I knew if I had a good start, I would end good."

Greenland quarterback Max Meredith provided one of the biggest surprises of the meet when he won the shot put with a throw of 46 1/2 inches. Meredith (6-foot-225) participated in track and field for the first time this spring and he was the only member of the Greenland boys team to quality for the state meet.

"People have been telling me I'd be good at it, so that's what I did," Meredith said. "It's real exiting for me to win state. I take a lot of pride in the weight room."

Brevyn Ketter of Charleston, another standout football player, won the long jump with a leap of 21-10 1/2 feet. There was also plenty of excitement in the pole vault where a pair of sophomores from Riverview won first place in the girls and boys divisions. Melanie Chandler cleared 9-1 while Jeremy Racca cleared 12-8.

"It's so exciting," Chandler said. "We proved everybody wrong. We did it."

CLASS 3A STATE TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

at Lincoln

BOYS

TEAM SCORES 1. Prescott 127; 2. Ashdown 84; 3. Jessieville 76; 4. Bald Knob 45; 5. McGehee 38; 6. Osceola 32.5; 7. West Fork 29; 8. Genoa Central 28; 9. Waldron 26; 10. Central Arkansas Christian 19; 11. Lake Village 18; 12; Elkins 17.5; 13. Booneville 17; 14. (tie) Charleston and Fouke 15; 16. Green Forest 14; 17. (tie) Harding Academy and Riverview 13; 19. Clinton 12; 20. Greenland 10; 21. Paris 8; 22. Mayflower 6; 23. (tie) Centerpoint, Rivercrest and Camden Harmony Grove 5; 26. (tie) DeWitt, Bergman and Episcopal Collegiate 4; 29. (tie) Pine Bluff Dollarway and Manila 3; 31. Lincoln 2; 32. Smackover 1

100 1. Jody Easter; McGehee, 10.75 (tied state record set by Jordan Jones, Smackover, 2016), 2. Jaylen Hopson Prescott, 11.02; 3. Travelle Anderson, Osceola, 11.02; 4. Shawn Chairs, Elkins, 11.25; 5. Trace Hall, Booneville, 11.38; 6. Reice Hicks, CAC, 11.41; 7. Marcus McGahee, Bald Knob, 11.57; 8. Jaylen Johnson, Prescott, 11.63.

200 1. Jody Easter, McGehee 22.32 (state record; previous mark 22.344 by Clinton Whitted Rivercrest, 2010); 2. Marcus McGahee, Bald Knob, 22.73; 3. Jaylen Johnson, Prescott, 22.94; 4. Travelle Anderson, Osceola, 23.09; 5. Ford Young, Ashdown, 23.30; 6. Trace Hall, Booneville, 23.51; 7. Tyler Wright, Waldron, 23.52; 8. Jaylen Hopson, Prescott, 23.78.

400 1. Jaylen Johnson, Prescott, 50.94; 2. Tyler Wright, Waldron, 51.44; 3. Ford Young, Ashdown, 52.53; 4. Braeden Walton, Ashdown, 53.98; 5. Owen Miller, Harding Academy, 54.15; 6. Omarion Dickens, Prescott, 54.31; 7. Demetrius Mayzez, Dollarway, 54.61; 8. Marco Mondragon, Waldron, 54.63.

800 1. Kirby Whiseant, Fouke, 2:05.89; 2. Andy Landes, CAC, 2:06.05; 3. Hunter Pye, Jessieville, 2:08.57; 4. Isaac Gass, Jessieville, 2:09.48; 5. Braden Davis, Bald Knob, 2:09.50; 6. Johnny Hart, Ashdown, 2:10.11; 7. Jonathan Estridge, West Fork, 2:11.42; 8. Kaleb Eskew, Jessieville, 2:12.24.

1,600 1. Hunter Pye, Jessieville, 4:40.92; 2. Mason Ullrich, Paris, 4:44.65; 3. Lawson Wideman, Jessieville, 4:46.09; 4. Kaleb Eskew, Jessieville, 4:46.32; 5. Isaac Gass, Jessieville, 4:46.48; 6. Arauny Reyes, Green Forest, 4:46.63; 7. Owen Shafer, Bald Knob, 4:47.97; 8. Noah Zetts, Jessieville, 4:51.13.

3,200 1. Lawson Wideman, Jessieville, 10:25.20; 2. Andrew Haughaboo, CAC, 10:40.04; 3. Paco Rangel, Green Forest, 10:46.42; 4. Isaac Gass, Jessieville, 10:48.35; 5. Alonzo Rangel, Green Forest, 10:51.67; 6. Rocky Stone, Harding Academy, 10:53.97; 7. Noah Zetts, Jessieville, 10:58.98; 8. Kaleb Eskew, Jessieville, 11:06.01.

110 HURDLES 1. Caden Callahan, West Fork, 15.20; 2. Jakeylon Jones, Prescott, 16.02; 3. Tiquan Box, Prescott, 16.11; 4. Brody Emberton, Clinton, 16.53; 5. Delonte Armour, Lake Village, 16.75; 6. Kason Davis, Waldron, 16.77; 7. Camden Keymer, Bergman, 17.32; 8. Nemo Barnes, McGehee, 25.10.

300 HURDLES 1. Caden Callahan, West Fork, 40.31; 2. Jakeylon Jones, Prescott, 40.71; 3. Nemo Barnes, McGehee, 42.40; 4. Travion Dickens, Prescott, 42.45; 5. Nick Morehead, Camden Harmony Grove, 43.11; 6. Jeremy Racca, Riverview, 44.23; 7. Elijah Bradley, Bald Knob, 44.89; 8. Jacob Baugher, Manila, 45.11.

4X100 RELAY 1. Prescott (Jacaylon Zachery, Jaylen Hopson, Travion Dickens, Branen Bradley), 44.52; 2. McGehee, 44.70; 3. Ashdown, 44.82; 4. Bald Knob, 44.90; 5. Elkins, 45.48; 6. Osceola, 45.62; 7. Booneville, 45.79; 8. Rivercrest, 46.38.

4X200 RELAY 1. Ashdown (Landon Wright, Braylon Milsak, Ethan Lacefield, Kaiden Winfrey) 1:32.40 (state record); 2. Prescott, 1:33.91; 3. Elkins, 1:34.33; 4. Osceola, 1:35.75; 5. Rivercrest, 1:35.91; 6. Booneville, 1:35.95; 7. Bald Knob, 1:36.10; 8. Dollarway, 1:37.42.

4X400 RELAY 1. Ashdown (Ford Young, Braylon Milsak, Landon Wright, Braeden Walton), 3:34.61; 2. Prescott, 3:38.15; 3. Clinton, 3:42.26; 4. West Fork, 3:42.91; 5. Waldron, 3:44.76; 6. Bald Knob, 3:45.67; 7. Manila, 3:48.87; 8. Camden Harmony Grove, 3:52.04

4X800 RELAY 1. Jessieville (Kaleb Eskew, Hunter Pye, Lawson Wideman, Noah Zetts), 8:41.21; 2. Ashdown, 8:48.60; 3. Bald Knob, 9:05.35; 4. Fouke, 9:09.12; 5. Episcopal Collegiate, 9:11.59; 6. Waldron, 9:11.85; 7. West Fork, 9:16.31; 8. Green Forest, 9:21.45.

DISCUS 1. Jason Patrick Jr.

Prescott 168-4 10 12

163-3

148-4

168-4

158-10

153-11

F

2

Rocco Patrick

Prescott 142-1 8 10

133-8

130-1

133-3

142-1

135-1

140-11

3

Jaxxon McCormack

Ashdown 133-11 6 12

F

F

133-11

121-3

124-1

125-3

4

Dathan Vaught

Centerpoint 131-5 5 12

113-10

127-9

131-5

118-7

F

F

5

Wyatt Simmons

Harding Academy 128-7 4 10

100-2

105-2

117-2

123-9

119-2

128-7

6

Hilton Hackney

Genoa Central 122-1 3

F

122-1

F

115-9

F

113-2

7

Jaxon Savage

Bergman 120-1 2 12

112-2

F

F

120-1

118-8

104-7

8

Timmy Preston

Smackover 117-7

HIGH JUMP 1. Trey Haworth, Genoa Central, 6-1; 2. Elijah Bradley, Bald Knob, 6-0; 3. (tie) Shamar Easter, Ashdown; Ryan Braden, Genoa Central; and Jeremiah Brown, DeWitt, 5-10; 6. (tie) Terrence Nimmers, Osceola; Jabrien Jordan, McGehee; and Aiden Underdown, Elkins, 5-8.

LONG JUMP

1

Brevyn Ketter

Charleston 21-10.50 +0.8 10 11

21-5.25

+0.8

21-10.50

+0.8

F

19-6.50

+1.7

20-2

+1.8

F

2

Jakeylon Jones

Prescott 21-7 +1.0 8 10

20-11.50

+0.4

F

F

21-7

+1.0

21-1

+1.1

F

3

Deondre Stewart

Mayflower 21-1 +1.8 6 11

20-2.25

21-1

+1.8

F

18-9

+1.5

F

20-2.75

+2.3

4

Dax Goff

Booneville 20-9 +1.6 5 10

19-2.50

20-4

+0.9

16-5.50

+1.9

17-11

+1.8

19-11.50

+1.8

20-9

+1.6

5

Delonte Armour

Lakeside Lake Village High Sch 20-8.50 +0.9 4 12

20-7.25

+1.5

20-6.50

+1.7

20-8.50

+0.9

19-11

+1.1

20-2

+1.0

20-3.75

+1.8

6

Keenan Jackson

Osceola 20-7.50 +0.9 3 10

20-7.50

+0.9

F

20-2

+1.0

20-2

+1.4

20-3.75

+1.3

20-7

+0.4

7

Ford Young

Ashdown 20-7.25 +1.7 2 12

18-9.50

+1.9

20-7.25

+1.7

19-5.75

20-5.25

+1.6

F

19-6.50

+1.1

8

Caden Brewer

Lincoln 20-6.75

POLE VAULT 1. Jeremy Racca, Riverview, 12-8; 2. Trent Roberts, Ashdown, 12-4; 3. Jackson Call, Genoa Central, 11-6; 4. Brycen Hattabaugh, Waldron, 11-6; 5. Blake Shiek, Ashdown, 11-6; 6. Seth Hunsicker, Bald Knob, 10-6.

SHOT PUT 1. Max Meredith, Greenland, 46-0.5; 2. Jason Patrick Jr., Prescott, 44-11; 3. Ty Lafoon, Jessieville, 44-8; 4. Rocco Patrick, Prescott, 43-4; 5. Lincoln Crawford, Jessieville, 43-1.5; 6. Spencer Patterson, Ashdown, 43-1; 7. Ryan Barnes, McGehee, 41-5; 8. Josh Witt, Clinton, 41-4.

TRIPLE JUMP 1. Delonte Armour, Lake Village, 43-9; 2. Terrence Nimmers, Osceola, 43-2.75; 3. Richard Benton, Prescott, 42-8; 4. Brevyn Ketter, Charleston, 42-6.5; 5. Ryan Braden, Genoa Central, 41-11.5; 6. Peyton Williams, Ashdown, 41-11.25; 7. Wyatt Simmons, Harding Academy, 41-2.5; 8. Caden Brewer, Lincoln, 40-1.25.

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES

1

Harding Academy 60

2

West Fork 54

2

Episcopal Collegiate School 54

4

Prescott 49

5

Drew Central 45

6

Ashdown 44

7

Jessieville 34.33

8

Central Arkansas Christian 31.33

9

Centerpoint 31

10

Genoa Central 30

11

Riverview 25

12

Clinton 24

13

DeWitt 21

14

Waldron 20.50

15

Greenland 20

16

Osceola 18

17

Glen Rose 15

17

Booneville 15

18

Haas Hall Academy 15

20

Lakeside Lake Village High Sch 14

21

Lamar 12

22

Bismarck 11

23

Mountain View 9

23

Green Forest 9

24

Rison 9

25

Danville 9

27

Lincoln 6

28

McGehee 4

28

Charleston 4

30

Manila 2.83

31

Fouke 2

32

Cossatot River 1

100

1

Jalia Bunn

Drew Central 12.38 +1.7 10 12

2

Lakenya Williams

Ashdown 13.04 +1.7 8 9

3

Illusion Perciado

Riverview 13.17 +1.7 6 9

4

Marlee Bright

Centerpoint 13.20 +1.7 5 12

5

Lydia Russell

Green Forest 13.51 +1.7 4 9

6

Ellie Smith

Booneville 13.58

200

1

Jalia Bunn

Drew Central 26.69 +1.6 10 12

2

Viola Kelley

West Fork 27.15 +1.6 8 9

3

Marlee Bright

Centerpoint 27.17 +1.6 6 12

4

Ashlee Stafford

Glen Rose 27.65 +1.6 5 11

5

Ember Hughes

Bismarck 27.68 +1.6 4 12

6

Brianna Ferrell

Rison 28.03 +1.6 3 9

7

Illusion Perciado

Riverview 28.46 +1.6 2 9

8

Darby Menard

DeWitt 28.62

400

1

Molly Weilert

Haas Hall Academy 1:01.22 10 10

2

Marlee Bright

Centerpoint 1:02.70 8 12

3

Keisha Johnson

Prescott 1:03.45 6 12

4

Rebecca Rossi

Central Arkansas Christian 1:03.76 5 10

5

Edriana Hunter

Drew Central 1:04.08 4 11

6

Lydia Stanley

Danville 1:04.53 3 12

7

Illusion Perciado

Riverview 1:05.90 2 9

8

Calle Citty

Harding Academy 1:06.10

800

x1

Juliah Rodgers

Jessieville 2:30.44 10 11

2:30.44

Pl: 10

1:10.31

Pl: 10

2

Ella Gary

Episcopal Collegiate School 2:31.94 8 9

2:31.94

Pl: 20

1:10.89

Pl: 20

3

Lauren Humiston

Episcopal Collegiate School 2:35.10 6 9

2:35.10

Pl: 3+1

1:13.50

Pl: 40

4

Molly Weilert

Haas Hall Academy 2:35.43 5 10

2:35.43

Pl: 40

1:11.46

Pl: 30

5

Ellie Akins

Mountain View 2:38.89 4 10

2:38.89

Pl: 5+1

1:14.72

Pl: 60

6

Marilyn Chavez

Greenland 2:39.91 3 11

2:39.91

Pl: 6+2

1:15.58

Pl: 80

7

Jaydyn Smith

Central Arkansas Christian 2:40.57 2 10

2:40.57

Pl: 7+2

1:15.65

Pl: 90

8

Olivia Cornelius

Prescott 2:41.03

1,600

1

Juliah Rodgers

Jessieville 5:23.41 10 11

5:23.41

Pl: 10

4:01.35

Pl: 10

2:39.42

Pl: 10

1:16.56

Pl: 10

2

Ella Gary

Episcopal Collegiate School 5:31.41 8 9

5:31.41

Pl: 20

4:07.93

Pl: 20

2:40.68

Pl: 20

1:17.09

Pl: 20

3

Maddie Cabana

Clinton 5:34.38 6 10

5:34.38

Pl: 30

4:08.62

Pl: 30

2:41.26

Pl: 30

1:17.39

Pl: 30

4

Ellie Akins

Mountain View 5:48.03 5 10

5:48.03

Pl: 40

4:19.97

Pl: 40

2:46.62

Pl: 40

1:17.93

Pl: 40

5

Makenzie Greenlee

West Fork 5:58.96 4 10

5:58.96

Pl: 50

4:28.01

Pl: 50

2:50.91

Pl: 50

1:18.87

Pl: 50

6

Adison Barham

Central Arkansas Christian 6:00.03 3 9

6:00.03

Pl: 60

4:35.41

Pl: 60

2:59.42

Pl: 60

1:24.84

Pl: 60

7

Kaitlyn Jones

Ashdown 6:30.48 2 9

6:30.48

Pl: 70

4:55.63

Pl: 80

3:10.72

Pl: 90

1:27.08

Pl: 100

8

Georgie Crain

Prescott 6:35.72

3,200

1

Maddie Cabana

Clinton 12:15.22 10 10

12:15.22

Pl: 10

10:46.73

Pl: 10

9:09.81

Pl: 10

7:33.23

Pl: 10

5:57.64

Pl: 10

4:23.11

Pl: 10

2:51.48

Pl: 10

1:20.75

Pl: 20

2

Juliah Rodgers

Jessieville 12:46.54 8 11

12:46.54

Pl: 20

11:12.31

Pl: 20

9:33.66

Pl: 20

7:52.19

Pl: 20

6:09.19

Pl: 20

4:26.86

Pl: 20

2:52.91

Pl: 20

1:20.43

Pl: 10

3

Zoe Williamson

Harding Academy 12:48.43 6 10

12:48.43

Pl: 30

11:15.27

Pl: 30

9:37.55

Pl: 30

7:57.81

Pl: 30

6:18.61

Pl: 30

4:40.48

Pl: 30

3:04.46

Pl: 4+1

1:28.12

Pl: 50

4

Makenzie Greenlee

West Fork 13:10.66 5 10

13:10.66

Pl: 40

11:37.61

Pl: 40

9:53.56

Pl: 40

8:10.06

Pl: 40

6:26.87

Pl: 40

4:43.65

Pl: 40

3:04.13

Pl: 30

1:25.71

Pl: 30

5

Becky Powers

West Fork 13:55.33 4 10

13:55.33

Pl: 50

12:14.50

Pl: 50

10:23.95

Pl: 50

8:31.48

Pl: 50

6:40.02

Pl: 50

4:51.49

Pl: 50

3:06.37

Pl: 5-1

1:27.01

Pl: 40

6

Madison Bisbee

Central Arkansas Christian 14:07.71 3 10

14:07.71

Pl: 60

12:27.18

Pl: 6+1

10:30.41

Pl: 70

8:37.50

Pl: 60

6:45.18

Pl: 60

4:54.74

Pl: 60

3:08.35

Pl: 60

1:28.43

Pl: 60

7

Jasmine Giddens

Fouke 14:15.41 2 11

14:15.41

Pl: 70

12:33.43

Pl: 7-1

10:25.66

Pl: 6+1

8:40.86

Pl: 70

6:53.11

Pl: 70

5:01.34

Pl: 7+1

3:18.20

Pl: 80

1:29.39

Pl: 80

8

Kynlyn Frayer

Waldron 14:39.45 1

100 HURDLES

1

Becca Dugger

Harding Academy 16.08 +1.8 10 12

2

Zamariyah Rhone

Ashdown 16.14 +1.8 8 9

3

Carly Morrow

Central Arkansas Christian 17.13 +1.8 6 11

4

Lydia Russell

Green Forest 17.16 +1.8 5 9

5

Karissia Spears

Riverview 17.84 +1.8 4 9

6

Hannah Jeffries

Waldron 18.01 +1.8 3 12

7

Raquel Webb

Harding Academy 18.07 +1.8 2 11

8

Leightyn Hillery

Prescott 19.05

300 HURDLES

1

Zamariyah Rhone

Ashdown 48.91 10 9

2

Abby Rochelle

West Fork 50.15 8 10

3

Makyla Vaughan

Greenland 50.56 6 11

4

Zoe Erickson

West Fork 50.77 5 12 50.769

5

Becca Dugger

Harding Academy 50.77 4 12 50.770

6

Lydia Whitehead

Genoa Central 52.33 3 11

7

Carly Morrow

Central Arkansas Christian 54.31 2 11

8

Kyla Ferguson

Cossatot River 54.47

4X100 RELAY

1

Prescott,

Deovyun RossZyreanna ManningKeisha JohnsonKamille Bryant 52.55 10

2

Drew Central,

Kalyiah MillerSayveiona DurdenEdriana HunterJalia Bunn 53.41 8

3

Glen Rose,

Makayla StevensAriany SanchezOlivia LauniusAshlee Stafford 53.73 6

4

Rison,

Shermyah BraceyLa’Drea HamiltonDestiny LeaShamara Reeves 54.27 5

5

Booneville,

Linley GarrettEllie SmithCarah Millerheaven sanchez 54.58 4

6

Harding Academy “A”

Becca DuggerCalle CittyKatie JonesLillian Edwards 54.69 3

7

Osceola,

Mykeshia LambertDoniah HaynesKayla NewsonAmiyah Wilkins 54.71 2

8

Waldron,

Jasmine NelsonTristan VanDeWieleMolly RichmondKylee Day 55.21

4X200 RELAY

1

Drew Central,

Kalyiah MillerSayveiona DurdenEdriana HunterJalia Bunn 1:50.88 10

2

Ashdown,

Zamariyah RhoneLakenya WilliamsMakenzie GillamKimberly Hendrix 1:52.00 8

3

Prescott,

Leightyn HilleryMazie BrightKeisha JohnsonKamille Bryant 1:53.22 6

4

Harding Academy “A”

Becca DuggerCalle CittyKatie JonesLillian Edwards 1:54.06 5

5

Greenland,

Makyla VaughanMarilyn ChavezCamila O’NealAnna Hendrix 1:54.99 4

6

Booneville,

Linley GarrettEllie SmithCarah Millerheaven sanchez 1:55.85 3

7

Jessieville,

Lavinia GossowMar CarrerasKennedi ScrivnerAnnabel Robertson 1:56.69 2

8

Rison,

Shermyah BraceyLa’Drea HamiltonDestiny LeaShamara Reeves 1:56.77

4X400 RELAY

1

West Fork,

Abby RochelleJade DaugherityZoe EricksonViola Kelley 4:25.85 10

2

Episcopal Collegiate School “A”

Lauren HumistonStella CochranCaroline BrantleyElla Gary 4:27.10 8

3

Prescott,

Deovyun RossKelsie HarveyOlivia CorneliusKeisha Johnson 4:27.16 6

4

Greenland,

Anna HendrixMarilyn ChavezEmma RamseyCamila O’Neal 4:27.50 5

5

Glen Rose,

Zavery MayHadley HoodOlivia LauniusAshlee Stafford 4:32.62 4

6

Jessieville,

Adriana PricopAva ZettsKennedi ScrivnerJuliah Rodgers 4:34.94 3

7

Waldron,

McKenzi StidmanAshlynn StidmanMolly RichmondJasmine Nelson 4:35.23 2

8

Harding Academy “A”

Lillian EdwardsNora HendersonKaty HolcombCalle Citty 4:38.71

4X800 RELAY 1. West Fork (Abby Rochelle, Becky Powers, Makenzie Greenlee, Ashlee Greenlee), 10:37.83; 2. Episcopal Collegiate, 10:39.61; 3. CAC, 11:06.42; 4. Harding Academy, 11:30.81; 5. Clinton, 11:35.82; 6. Prescott, 11:48.91 ; 7. Greenland, 11:57.20; 8. Waldron, 12:00.92.

DISCUS 1. Jaden Steeland, DeWitt, 108-11; 2. Carrigan Duncan, Genoa Central, 107-3; 3. Elle Hill, Episcopal Collegiate, 99-7; 4. Jalene Tolbert, Danville, 98-3; 5. Brailey Tefteller, Genoa Central, 95-3; 6. Ali Joe Cruce, Drew Central, 94-10; 7. Krimson Fager, Harding Academy 89-9, 8. Sophia Cabana, Clinton, 89-3.

HIGH JUMP 1. Kelsie Harvey, Prescott, 5-0; 2. Kassie Padgett, DeWitt, 4-10; 3. Ashlynn Barnes, Lamar, 4-10; 4. Ember Hughes, Bismarck, 4-10; 5. Gracie Koch, Charleston, 4-8; 6. Mileigh Harlow, Harding Academy, 4-8; 7. Cheyenne Arnhart, Ashdown, 4-8; 8. Keelee King, Jessieville, 4-8.

LONG JUMP 1. Doniah Haynes, Osceola, 16-10, 2. Marlee Bright, Centerpoint, 16-7.5; 3. Hope Johnson, Lake Village, 16-4.5; 4. Ellie Smith, Booneville, 16-4.5; 5. Hannah Jeffries, Waldron, 15-5.5; 6. Makayla Quinn, Lincoln, 15-5; 7. Ember Hughes, Bismarck, 15-1.75; 8. Illusion Perciado, Riverview, 14-11.25.

POLE VAULT 1. Melanie Chandler, Riverview, 9-1; 2. Raquel Webb, Harding Academy, 8-4; 3. Jeana Paredes, Ashdown, 8-0; 4. Kamryn Collier, Prescott, 7-6; 5. Rebecca Rossi, CAC, 7-0; 6. (tie) Emma Jackson, Manila, and Haylee Stidman, Waldron, 6-6; 8. (tie) Annabel Robertson, Jessieville; Emily Pryor, Manila; and Madelynn Morrow, CAC, 6-6.

SHOT PUT 1. Elle Hill, Episcopal Collegiate, 35-2; 2. Carrigan Duncan, Genoa Central, 33-11; 3. Emma Bailey, Lamar, 32-5.75; 4. Brailey Tefteller, Genoa Central, 31-5; 5. Tania Richardson, McGehee, 31-1; 6. Maggie Gresham, Clinton, 30-10.25; 7. Jaden Steeland, DeWitt, 30-6.5; 8. Jalene Tolbert, Danville, 30-4.

TRIPLE JUMP

1

Calle Citty

Harding Academy 34-8.25 +0.8 10 11

32-6

+1.7

33-1.75

+2.3

F

34-2.75

+2.0

34-6.50

+1.5

34-8.25

+0.8

2

Hope Johnson

Lakeside Lake Village High Sch 33-7.75 +0.3 8 12

32-9.75

32-4

+1.7

33-7.25

+0.9

32-11.25

+2.2

31-5.25

+1.9

33-7.75

+0.3

3

Doniah Haynes

Osceola 33-5.25 +1.7 6 12

33-4.50

+1.8

33-5.25

+1.7

33-4.75

+0.8

F

33-0.25

+1.0

32-3.75

+1.3

4

Macie Davis

Waldron 33-4.50 +2.1 5 10

31-4.50

+1.9

F

F

31-8.50

+0.9

33-0.50

+1.0

33-4.50

+2.1

5

Marlee Bright

Centerpoint 33-4 +0.1 4 12

32-4

33-2

+1.8

F

32-11

+1.8

33-4

+0.1

32-8.25

+1.3

6

Makayla Quinn

Lincoln 33-0.75 +2.0 3 9

31-7.75

31-1.25

+1.1

33-0.75

+2.0

31-6

+1.5

32-4.50

+1.3

32-5

+0.9

7

Lydia Whitehead

Genoa Central 32-5.50 +0.3 2 11

29-7

+0.7

31-3

+1.1

31-7.50

+1.4

31-9.50

+1.8

32-5.50

+0.3

32-0.75

+1.2

8

Hannah Jeffries

Waldron 32-3.50



