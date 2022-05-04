Pulaski County man sentenced in Tricare fraud scheme

A Pulaski County man described by a federal prosecutor as the "top of the pyramid" in a scheme to defraud the military insurer Tricare was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday for his part in the conspiracy that was estimated to have resulted total losses of about $10 million.

Brad Duke, 46, of Little Rock, entered the courtroom Wednesday accompanied by about two dozen supporters who held an impromptu prayer session in the hallway outside the courtroom prior to the hearing.

Duke was accused by federal authorities of conspiring over a six-month period in 2015 to defraud Tricare by recruiting beneficiaries of the military insurance program to sign up for prescriptions of various high-cost compounded drugs. He pleaded guilty Oct. 3, 2018 to one count of violating the federal anti-kickback statute before U.S. District Judge Brian Miller.