Razorbacks’ midweek winning streak ends against Bears

FAYETTEVILLE -- After University of Arkansas hitters looked listless most of the game against Missouri State on Tuesday night, the Razorbacks got the potential winning run to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

But Arkansas couldn't complete the comeback.

Missouri State held on to win 6-4 at Baum-Walker Stadium when Jake McMahill came in to pitch for the Bears and got Dylan Leach on a groundout to end the game and strand runners at second and third base.

The No. 3 Razorbacks (34-11) scored three runs in the ninth inning, including two unearned with the help of two Missouri State errors after an RBI single by Robert Moore.

"They made a couple mistakes and threw the ball around a little bit," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "But we kept fighting, trying to put the barrel on the ball, make them field it.

"We just needed a big hit to tie it up. We hit the ball right at the shortstop. We needed a little bit of a break there. Just needed to find a hole."

The Razorbacks finished with four hits -- one more than their season-low in a 5-0 loss to Stanford -- but had two through eight innings with Leach's home run in the third and a single by Chris Lanzilli in the first.

Missouri State sophomore left-hander Reece Lang (2-2) made his 10th start and went five innings.

"He was throwing a cutter or changeup and then he tried to sneak the fastball by us a little bit," Van Horn said. "But he spotted it up pretty good.

"I think he just moved it in and out. He didn't throw the ball in the middle of the plate much at all."

The Bears (22-19) stopped Arkansas' midweek winning streak at 18 games.

Oklahoma had been the last team to beat Arkansas in a midweek game, 8-5 last season at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks then started their midweek winning streak with a 14-1 victory over Memphis. They were 10-0 in midweek games this season before losing to Missouri State.

Arkansas was trying to go undefeated in midweek games for the first time since 2005 and fell to 28-5 at home this season.

Lang said he read about the midweek streak on Tuesday's trip from Springfield, Mo., to Fayetteville.

"I saw that on the bus ride here," he said. "So it was time to end that streak."

The Bears scored three runs in the ninth inning -- including a two-run home run by catcher Drake Baldwin against Heston Tole -- to push their lead to 6-1.

Mason Greer, who doubled in the ninth inning, scored on a wild pitch by Nick Griffin for the Bears' final run.

Missouri State beat Arkansas for the first time since 2017 when the Bears took two of three games at Baum-Walker Stadium from the Razorbacks to win an NCAA Regional.

The Bears came into Tuesday night's game 5-7 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

"Here's the deal," Missouri State Coach Keith Guttin said. "We need to play better baseball in our league. There was no, 'This game is going to help us get an at-large or anything of that nature.'

"We knew it was going to be a challenge, playing a great team in this facility with the fan base and the passion.

"We always talk about it's all about us and not really about the other team. If we play well, we've got a chance and we played well."

The Bears took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a two-out, two-run home run by left fielder Spencer Nivens against Arkansas starter Will McEntire (1-1).

Nivens' sixth home run of the season also scored Mason Hill, who drew a leadoff walk.

"It's awesome," Niven said of beating the Razorbacks. "We've been putting in a lot of work. This is a game we've had circled on our calendar all year.

"A time to come in and show some people what we're about, and I think we did that."

Nivens hit a 2-0 pitch from McEntire.

"I was looking for a fastball," Nivens. "I got one in the middle and put a good swing on it. That's what we preach here is hitting strikes hard. I did that and it happened to go over the fence."

Leach hit a home run leading off the bottom of the third inning to pull the Razorbacks within 2-1.

Missouri State went ahead 3-1 in the fifth inning when Hayden Moore hit a one-out double against Kole Ramage, went to third base on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Nivens.

McEntire went 3 innings and allowed 2 runs and 1 hit with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts.

Ramage went 2 innings and allowed 2 hits and 1 run with 1 walk and 5 strikeouts.

Zebulon Vermillion pitched a scoreless inning for the Razorbacks and Zack Morris had two scoreless innings.

Van Horn was asked if it felt weird to lose a midweek game after 18 consecutive victories.

"Losing never feels good," Van Horn said. "I wouldn't say it feels weird. We play a lot of games.

"Missouri State, they just played better than us tonight in my opinion."

The Bears improved to 27-55 all-time against Arkansas, but Missouri State has a 7-6 edge since 2015.

"I thought they played good," Van Horn said. "Where they beat us, they beat us at the plate offensively. You could say they outpitched us, too.

"Obviously you can't use everybody you have because you've got to save them for the weekend. But their first couple of guys gave them an opportunity to get the lead.

"Every time we play them, it's the same. It's usually a pretty good ballgame."