A Stephens man died in a single-vehicle crash on Arkansas 79 in Columbia County on Sunday afternoon, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Caleb Hoss, 25, was killed shortly after 2 p.m. on Arkansas 79 near McNeil when his 2005 Dodge Ram left the road and struck a tree.

The truck caught fire and Hoss was pronounced dead on the scene just before 2:40 p.m.

A state trooper investigating reported the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.