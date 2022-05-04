Super Quiz: “City” Cities

1. It was formerly known as Saigon.

2. The largest city in Missouri.

3. The capital city of a country in Central America.

4. A coastal resort city known for its casinos, boardwalk and beaches.

5. It is governed by the Holy See.

6. One of its nicknames is "OKC."

7. The dinar used in this city is the highest-valued currency unit in the world.

8. This city was founded by settlers led by Brigham Young.

9. Lyrical line: "---------- Sue, your hair is red, your eyes are blue."

ANSWERS:

1. Ho Chi Minh City

2. Kansas City

3. Panama City or Guatemala City

4. Atlantic City

5. Vatican City

6. Oklahoma City

7. Kuwait City

8. Salt Lake City

9. Sioux City