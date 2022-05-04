Three Republicans seek Benton County justice of the peace District 4 seat

BENTONVILLE -- Three Republicans are seeking to represent District 4 on the Benton County Quorum Court.

The Rev. Kelley Biniakewitz, Chris Latimer and Ed Winant, all of Rogers, want to replace Republican Tom Allen of Rogers. Allen is serving his 20th year on the court but didn't file for reelection.

Redistricting for justice of the peace seats took place late last year, after the 2020 U.S. Census results were released. District 4 stretches from the southern border of Bentonville and southwestern Rogers down to northern Cave Springs. The eastern side of the district ends in western Lowell and stops at U.S. 71 Business. It covers a portion of Arkansas 112.

The Quorum Court is the legislative body of county government. Benton County has 15 justice of the peace districts. Republicans hold all 15 seats.

Justices of the peace are elected to two-year terms. Each represents a district of roughly equal population.

Early voting starts Monday. The winner of the May 24 primary will face Libertarian Bobby Wilson and Democrat Amy Warren in the November general election.

Benton County justices of the peace are paid $267 per meeting for Quorum Court, Committee of the Whole, Finance Committee and American Rescue Plan Committee meetings.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette asked each candidate the same three questions via email. They were told their answers would be limited to 300 words apiece and may be edited for clarity.

Q: Does the Benton County Jail need to be expanded? Why or why not? How should it be paid for?

Biniakewitz: Our jail must be expanded because as things stand, we are practicing catch and release except for the most violent offenders due to overcrowding. This will only promote more frequent and severe crime. However, expansion must be sensible, not like some of the elaborate plans being discussed. We are building a jail, not an architectural wonder. As far as funding expansion, the state pays to house state inmates at our facility because they are also overcrowded. Those funds need to be used in this process and not be spent anywhere else. Secondly, funding needs to come from balancing the existing budget. I do not support any tax increase for this project.

Latimer: With the rapid growth in population in Benton County, and even more to come in the future, the need to expand the jail is something we likely cannot avoid in order to keep dangerous criminals locked up and secure the safety of our community. However, pursuing any and all options that would lessen the burden on taxpayers would be a top priority. I don't support tax increases.

Winant: Yes, I believe it is in the best interest of the county to move forward with jail expansion. Based on our population growth, we need to have a larger facility to keep our area safe. We are seeing rising crime rates in many cities across the country, and we do not need to see that here. I support the sheriff and prosecutor in supporting this expansion. I believe the Quorum Court needs to evaluate current spending across all departments to identify any potential savings that can go toward this investment. And then explore all financing options to raise the appropriate funds needed in the most fiscally responsible manner.

Q: Has the Quorum Court done a good job spending or earmarking American Rescue Plan funding? What areas would you like to see the money spent on?

Biniakewitz: I don't have major arguments with disbursements under the guidelines of how they must be used. What I will say is I would want us to investigate every possible way we can use those funds for the jail to keep from raising taxes. At the end of the day, the thing we have to be certain of is that we got the most bang for the buck.

Latimer: I think the Quorum Court has done a good job. Spending money to support our law enforcement and first responders is definitely needed. I would like to see that continue.

Winant: Yes, I think the Quorum Court has done their due diligence in evaluating how to deploy these funds that have been made available. My guiding principle would be to understand how we can best impact the most citizens with these funds to preserve and/or improve quality of life for our residents.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for District 4?

Biniakewitz: Most conservatives will talk about their faith. My faith is not a part of my life, it is the meaning and purpose at its core, and why I love serving as pastor. I believe I have a record of being the most actively involved in my community. In 31 years as a pastor elected to oversee funds others have entrusted, I have been faithful to be fiscally responsible and resourceful in maintaining a balanced and effective budget. I served six years as a volunteer firefighter and first responder. I believe I am more keenly aware of the needs of our law enforcement and emergency personnel and will not only support them, but serve them to the best of my ability.

Latimer: Two years ago, I ran for state representative because I wanted to make sure conservative values and ideas were represented at the local level. Since then, I am still dedicated to a pro-life agenda, supporting and prioritizing our local law enforcement and protecting our personal freedoms. I have been actively involved in advocating for these conservative values with the Republican Party of Benton County and am on their executive board. This commitment and dedication to my local community and being an active part of protecting these values, even after my previous campaign, proves that I will continue to fight for the values I believe in.

Winant: I have over 22 years of private-sector experience with a track record of delivering results. I tackle problems head on and take a practical approach to solving them. I have experience managing large budgets, making decisions on resource allocation and leading productive relationships with key stakeholders. I am also a leader that does not accept the status quo and will always speak up on behalf of our residents. I am grateful for the many endorsements I have received including U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, Sen. Bart Hester, Rep. Josh Bryant, current JP Tom Allen and Prosecutor Nathan Smith. My experiences have prepared me well to take on this role on the court.





