Topgolf announces plans for Little Rock location

Topgolf Entertainment Group has a plan to open its second Arkansas location in Little Rock.

The Texas-based indoor golfing and entertainment venue, which has a location in Rogers, would bring 300 full- and part-time jobs to the Little Rock area, according to a Wednesday news release from the company.

"We are thrilled to be bringing Topgolf to the capital of Arkansas and planning to join this vibrant community," Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway said in the release. "As we look to expand the Topgolf experience in the state, Little Rock is the perfect place to do it."

Little Rock’s Topgolf location would feature food and drink, games, large screen TVs, private event spaces and music in outdoor hitting bays, the release states.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. wrote on Twitter in 2018 that he wanted to bring a Topgolf location to the city. He called the venue’s plans a “welcome addition to our community” in Wednesday’s news release.

“Topgolf will bring hundreds of jobs to Little Rock, and it joins a long list of economic development projects that have improved our quality of life and place over the last three years,” Scott said.