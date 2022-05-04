Two arrested in connection with Fort Smith shootings

FORT SMITH -- Two men who were wanted by police in connection with two shootings that took place Sunday afternoon are now in custody.

The Fort Smith Police Department was informed Tuesday that Cecil Gardner V turned himself in at the Sebastian County Detention Center, according to a news release. Christopher Lamar Palmer was arrested in Illinois.

Police responded Sunday to Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 1815 N. Greenwood Ave. and a hospital about a shooting that happened at 4:48 p.m., according to a post that day on the department's Twitter account. The victim had driven himself to the hospital with a reported gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. Police reported later that the victim was in surgery and expected to recover.

The Police Department received notice of the second shooting, which happened in the 5000 block of South 28th Street, about 5:53 p.m. Sunday, although no injuries were reported, according to police.

Police named Gardner as a suspect in the first shooting incident and Palmer in the second.