Two Democrats seeking District 8 seat in Washington County

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two Democrats are seeking the District 8 seat on the Washington County Quorum Court.

Justice of the Peace Shawndra Washington is running for a third term on the Quorum Court and faces Kacee Danica Hawthorne in the Democratic party primary election.

The winner of the May 24 primary will face no opposition in the November general election. Early voting starts Monday.

The Quorum Court is the legislative body of county government and is composed of 15 members called justices of the peace who are elected to two-year terms. Democrats hold four of the seats and Republicans hold 11.

Each justice of the peace represents a district of roughly equal population. Redistricting for justice of the peace seats took place late last year.

Washington County went from a population of 203,065 in 2010 to 245,871 in 2020, according to information from Jeff Hawkins, Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission executive director. The ideal population for a Quorum Court district after the 2020 census was 15,572.

District 8 includes northwestern Fayetteville with its eastern border on College Avenue and its southern boundary following West Wedington Drive and West Sycamore Street.

Washington County justices of the peace are paid $200 per meeting for Quorum Court and committee meetings they attend.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette asked each candidate the same three questions via email. They were told their answers would be limited to 300 words apiece and may be edited for clarity.

QUESTION: Why did you decide to run for justice of the peace and what makes you the best person for the job?

HAWTHORNE: I decided to run for justice of the peace after seeing the changing conditions in District 8 as well as the politics at the Quorum Court. Housing conditions and costs are no longer favorable for the average resident, and the construction of higher-priced units is slowly pricing residents out of the area. Likewise, the construction of a new police headquarters in the backyard of low socioeconomic communities presents a serious concern. We need to do more to address the root causes of poverty, not increase policing, which has failed to address systemic issues.

I have supported local groups from Venceremos to IWW, advocating for the rights of tenants, workers and families across the county. We need candidates who are both active on the Quorum Court and attentive to the needs and concerns of the community. As a progressive Democrat, I want to better our community and work with local groups to provide the best possible solutions for the people of Washington County.

WASHINGTON: I believe that our county government should reflect the diversity of the community that it serves. Washington County is a great place to live and raise families and I wanted to do my part to keep it that way. The people of Washington County deserve leaders who are committed to governing with integrity, compassion and decorum. We deserve true servant leaders whose priority is to work for all people. During my time on the Quorum Court, I have been intentional about valuing the perspectives of our constituents. We can't govern in an echo chamber. I've also been intentional about being informed and objective on every issue. It's important to hear and understand all the information in order to make the best decision. I've also worked to find common ground and act with civility with all of my colleagues, even when we disagree. County government doesn't have to be contentious. If reelected I will continue to: enhance the public's knowledge of county governance; promote policies that are in the best interest of the county, county employees, and all residents; call for sound stewardship and management of county finances; and increase political efficacy by bringing attention to the perspectives of issues of the underserved.

QUESTION: The Quorum Court is considering an $18 million to $20 million jail expansion project. Justices of the peace have discussed using American Rescue Plan money to pay for the project. Do you favor the expansion project, and why or why not? Do you favor using American Rescue Plan money to pay for the project? If yes, why; if no, why not?

HAWTHORNE: I am opposed to the expansion project. We should not be building more jails and prisons, but rather invest in our community and poverty-alleviating programs. Washington County should focus on lowering recidivism rates, especially with Arkansas having one of the highest prison recidivism rates in the nation.

I am strongly opposed to any use of American Rescue Plan funds toward the jail expansion. These funds are needed to address pandemic-related crises like health care access and rent relief. Should the expansion project move forward, the completion date is estimated to be in 2025. We cannot wait three more years when we have needs right now. Likewise, the expansion of the jail does not address the root causes of crime, namely homelessness, poverty and inability to access quality education and health care. We have the capacity to better our community by focusing resources and ARP funds toward community projects that uplift individuals and address their concerns.

WASHINGTON: I do not support the jail expansion project. I don't believe that is the best approach to dealing with the issue of jail overcrowding. The Quorum Court commissioned a study that generated a long list of recommendations to decrease the jail population. To date, they have not been implemented. I believe a jail expansion shouldn't even be considered until the other alternatives have been seriously explored and exhausted. Conversely, it has been demonstrated that it is possible to decrease the jail population, as it was drastically decreased during the height of the covid-19 pandemic. Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act should definitely not be used to pay for the project. These funds should be used for direct household assistance, job creation, education, small business assistance and infrastructure.

QUESTION: What other areas of county government are you most interested in and what specifically would you like to see the county do in those areas?

HAWTHORNE: My primary focus has been on affordable housing and criminal justice reform. I would like to see policies proposed and passed that address these concerns and help support both renters and home buyers. Arkansas holds a poor record in terms of tenant rights and minimum livability standards. That needs to be changed. Also, we need to advocate for policies that put families and first-time home buyers first over companies and corporations buying single-family homes and repurposing them as rental units.

I would also like to advocate for the LGBT community and other marginalized individuals. There are some great candidates running for Quorum Court across the county that I hope to work with in this area. I think we need to include Marshallese language as an option to facilitate government accessibility and provide much needed resources to this community.

WASHINGTON: I am very interested in Veteran Services. Our veterans protect our rights and freedoms and definitely deserve all the support and access to resources available for themselves and their families. I would like to see the county complete Patriot Park and expand their reach by offering more widespread mental health resources, veteran benefit resources, and homeless resources.

Kacee Danica Hawthorne

Age: 29

Residency: Fayetteville since 2011

Occupation: Human resources generalist for EOA Children’s Services of Washington County

Education: Bachelor’s degree in international relations and Middle East studies from University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; finishing a master’s degree in political science this semester

Political Experience: None

Shawndra Washington

Age: 50

Residency: Fayetteville. Lived in District 8 for 15 years

Occupation: Self-employed as health and wellness educator and consultant and life coach

Education: Doctor of pharmacy from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences; master’s degree in public administration with emphasis in health care administration from University of Texas at Tyler; bachelor’s degree in chemistry from University of Arkansas, Pine Bluff

Political Experience: Washington County justice of the peace District 8, 2019 to present; commissioner, Arkansas Minority Health Commission, 2016-2019



