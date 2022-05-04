UALR planning downtown talk on Ukraine war

A conversation about the war in Ukraine will be held Thursday at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock downtown site in the River Market District.

Eric Wiebelhaus-Brahm, an associate professor in the School of Public Affairs at UALR, will discuss the Russian-Ukraine war, including if the conflict could have been prevented and what actions the international community should take now.

The discussion will also look at the United Nations response to the war, the possible role of the International Criminal Court, how to evaluate Russian concerns about NATO, how members of the community can help with the crisis in Ukraine and how to discern between credible news coverage and misinformation surrounding the war.

"The idea for the event emerged after getting frequent questions about the war from members of our community," Wiebelhaus-Brahm said in an announcement about the event. "My goal is to provide community members with ideas and resources to help them analyze the multiple dimensions of the conflict that are on their minds."

Brahm's broader academic research interests are in evaluating the impact of justice and peacebuilding interventions in times of crisis, economic development in conflict-affected societies and racial justice mobilization in the U.S.

The event, "War in Ukraine: A Conversation," will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at UALR Downtown, 333 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Admission is free and open to the public.

The Arkansas Coalition for Peace and Justice and the Arkansas chapter of Women's Actions for New Directions, commonly known as WAND, are sponsoring the discussion.