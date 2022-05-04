UAM marks another tree day

As a Tree Campus Higher Education member, the University of Arkansas at Monticello held its Arbor Day recognition April 28.

Chancellor Peggy Doss described the history of the first Arbor Day and why UAM participates in the Tree Campus Higher Education program, according to a news release.

Forestry Professor Emeritus Lynne Thompson educated attendees on how to select a tree planting site and what species might work best with specific geographic locations.

Harold Fisher with the Arkansas Forestry Commission gave an in-depth demonstration on how to plant a tree. Fisher, along with several students from the UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources planted an American elm tree, filled in the hole, covered it in mulch, and finished with water.

Fisher wrapped up his presentation with a discussion of how to care for trees after planting in terms of watering and pruning.

Forest Health associate professor Mohammad Bataineh taught attendees about how the American elm they planted is a remarkable achievement because much of the species has been lost to Dutch elm disease. A large research effort in tree breeding led to American elms that are now resistant to the disease.

With the assistance of forestry students, Thompson proceeded to plant two more trees by the UAM Museum after the ceremony.

Thompson said the Pin Oak and Chinkapin Oak saplings, as well as the American elm tree, were donated by the Arkansas Forestry Division. The species will be used to help improve the variety of trees used on campus for plant identification classes. Thompson said the university was lacking those species of trees.

Arbor Day is traditionally recognized on the last Friday of April. This year is special because it also recognizes the 150th anniversary of the tree planting holiday, according to the release.