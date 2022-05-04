UNDER THE RADAR: Arkadelphia’s Donovan Whitten

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Arkadelphia’s Donovan Whitten.

Class: 2023

Position: Quarterback

Size: 6-3, 220 pounds

Academics: 3.5 GPA

Stats: as a junior, completed 211 of 326 passes for 3,605 yards, 43 touchdowns, rushed 115 times for 682 yards and 6 touchdowns

Offers: Henderson State, Southern Arkansas

Interest: Memphis, Arkansas State, Central Arkansas, Louisiana Monroe

Coach Trey Schucker:

“He’s an extreme competitor. Great athlete, he has a big arm, makes good decisions, smart, he's a coach on the field. Really everything you want in your quarterback. A guy you can trust and rely on in any situation. Any time a big play needs to be made, you want the ball in his hands. He’s the heartbeat of our team and the heartbeat of our offense going into this season. We expect him to have a big season.”

Leader:

“Great overall kid. Great leader. He works hard. He’s a three-sport athlete. He joined wrestling and helped our wrestling team win a state championship, and then he plays baseball. He’ll pitch a game and then he’s at football practice the next morning ready to go.”



