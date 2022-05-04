Washington County voters to choose from four county judge GOP hopefuls

Washington County Judge

Patrick Deakins (R)

Age: 35

Residency: 12 years in Washington County

Occupation: Certified public accountant

Education: Master’s degree in accounting, Oklahoma State University

Political Experience: Washington County Quorum Court, 2019 to present

Sharon Lloyd (R)

Age: 62

Residency: Washington County since 2011

Occupation: Grants administrator for Washington County

Education: Master’s degree in mid-management, University of Houston

Political Experience: Washington County Quorum Court, 2015-16; ran unsuccessfully for state Senate for District 7 in 2016

Mark Scalise

Age: 61

Residency: Fayetteville since 1989

Occupation: Attorney

Education: Juris doctor, University of Arkansas School of Law

Political Experience: Ran unsuccessfully for district judge in 2020

Tom Terminella

Age: 55

Residency: Washington County for 52 years

Occupation: Principal broker of The Terminella Co. real estate office

Education: Fayetteville High School

Political Experience: Ran unsuccessfully for Fayetteville mayor in 2016 and 2020

FAYETTEVILLE -- Voters in the Republican primary will choose among four candidates for Washington County judge in the May 24 election.

Patrick Deakins, Sharon Lloyd, Mark Scalise and Tom Terminella all seek to replace County Judge Joseph Wood, who announced last year he would be running for lieutenant governor. A runoff will be held June 21 if no candidate receives a majority of the votes in the primary election.

The Republican Party nominee will face the winner of the Democratic Party primary race between Josh Moody and Charles Ward.

County judges are the chief executive officers for Arkansas county governments, overseeing the county road department and other departments and maintaining facilities. County judges serve four-year terms. The salary for Washington County judge is $141,470 annually.

Deakins is a sitting justice of the peace, now serving his second term on the Quorum Court. He cited that experience as a major factor in his bid for county judge.

"I think my experience on the Quorum Court the last two terms has really informed me about some of the challenges and opportunities facing county government," he said. "I believe we need a county judge with experience."

Deakins said his first concern is to take care of county employees, including keeping pay competitive with the private sector. The Road Department has been constantly losing employees to private companies, he said.

"Without those people, we can't get the work done," he said.

The Quorum Court recently approved a new pay plan for Road Department employees, and Deakins said county government needs to monitor the department and others to ensure they don't fall behind.

Deakins also said the county has to decide how to handle the problem of crowding at the Washington County Detention Center.

The Sheriff's Office proposed an expansion of the jail in 2018, citing crowding as a continuing problem. The jail has a design capacity of 710 beds but is generally considered to be at capacity when about 80% of the beds are occupied due to a legal requirement for separating different detainee classifications.

A more recent proposal prompted by the covid-19 pandemic would add 232 beds and space for quarantining and isolating detainees for health reasons; for the intake, medical and courts areas; and storage and administrative purposes.

The proposed expansion would cost about $20 million if approved by the Quorum Court and take two to three years to complete. Some justices of the peace have proposed using some of Washington County's $46 million in American Rescue Plan money to pay for the expansion. Others have questioned whether a jail expansion would meet federal guidelines for the use of the money.

Deakins said he favors the expansion and using the federal money.

"The expansion will address some of our immediate needs while the county's Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee continues to address the problem of overcrowding. The study by the National Center for State Courts told us we can't build our way out of this, so I think we're going to have to have a multipronged approach."

Lloyd said she has the most extensive experience with the current state of Washington County government, having worked as the county's grants administrator for the past six years. She said she also served a term on the Quorum Court, so she's also familiar with the county's legislative body.

Lloyd said the county judge's most important task is providing leadership and managerial skills.

"The county judge is the CEO of the county," she said. "The county judge oversees 14 different departments. The biggest job is putting the right people in place in those 14 directors positions."

She will work to keep county government competitive in pay and using the most up-to-date methods of handling the public business, including county roads and bridges, county buildings and facilities and providing services, Lloyd said.

"With the growth Washington County is experiencing, all 14 departments have challenges," she said.

Lloyd supports the proposed jail expansion. She said she will also support anything promoting the safety and security of jail employees and the community. While the county should consider alternatives to incarceration, she said, the area's growth brings with it a need for larger criminal justice facilities.

"We have studied and restudied it," Lloyd said of the jail. "We have kicked the can down the road too long. We're letting people out of jail that shouldn't be let out. There have to be consequences for misbehavior."

Scalise said he's running because he has a passion for public service and wants to bring his experience in the private sector to government. One of the most important lessons he said he has learned in private business is he doesn't have all the answers.

"Everything that is being done is being done for a reason," he said. "There are smart people in government. The question is whether things are being done the way they are for the right reasons or just because they've always been done that way."

Scalise said he will spend time initially observing government operations and learning. He said county government should be constantly reviewing its policies and procedures.

"You immerse yourself," Scalise said of taking on a new job. "You inform yourself in order to make good decisions as to what to keep and what to change. You don't just walk in and start changing things because you think you have some sort of imaginary mandate."

Scalise favors the 2018 proposal to expand the jail.

"We have 850 people in 710 bed spaces," he said. "We're also turning away 300 people a month who should be in jail. It's ludicrous to not address that problem."

He understands the larger expansion plan wouldn't be eligible for federal American Rescue Plan money and said an expansion plan with a temporary sales tax as a funding mechanism should be updated and presented to voters.

"Let them decide if they want to have safer streets and communities," he said.

Terminella said he's running to bring his 33 years of private sector experience to county government. He said county government has not kept up with growth in the area, and it's critical that it should.

"I think I can do a better job with the resources at the county level," Terminella said. "I believe I can be a better leader and administrator. The county hasn't done a very good job of regional planning for needs in infrastructure like water and sewer and roads. That's what's going to kill this area -- if we don't do some planning."

Terminella said the county needs to work with both the larger cities and the smaller cities and towns to coordinate planning and zoning issues and work on infrastructure issues that overlap governmental jurisdictions.

He said the jail is suffering from "functional obsolescence" and just adding space isn't the answer to crowding. He said the jail was designed for a different time, and with changes in legal requirements on how a jail must operate and treat detainees -- and the county's growth -- a larger, more comprehensive plan than the $20 million addition being considered is needed.

"We're releasing 300-plus people a month who should be incarcerated," he said. "The county's not going to quit growing. We have to address it. We can't run from it, but that's what they've done for the last 10 years."

Terminella said the county needs a plan for a comprehensive expansion of the jail and to ask voters to approve it.

He said other areas of county government also need attention, including the Road Department, which "is broken" and needs to attract and retain qualified employees.

