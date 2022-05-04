White Hall chamber pays homage to Santa

Two Sundays ago, a small group of White Hall Chamber of Commerce members and others gathered at city hall to present an unsuspecting John Badgley with the 2022 W.F. "Jack" Moody Award.

He was surprised, shocked and honored.

Normally, the honoree isn't named until the chamber's annual banquet, but since Badgley was scheduled for major surgery early the next day, they didn't want to wait.

"It's heartbreaking but he's fighting it," said Christy Badgley, his wife of 23 years.

Badgley is battling glioblastoma, a brain cancer.

"We wanted him to know how much his work in the White Hall community is appreciated," said Joe Spadoni, chamber president.

"We wanted John to know how much he means to so many people. So we did things a little differently," because they weren't sure Badgley would be able to attend the celebration.

The W.F. "Jack" Moody Award is presented to an individual who's made outstanding contributions in the areas of volunteerism and leadership.

Christy Badgley is her husband's biggest fan. They have raised two daughters and a stepson.

"He's kind, unselfish. I think the award is wonderful and it meant a lot to him," she said.

Spadoni said, "John's a great guy. Everyone loves him. There's no telling how many hours he's spent volunteering."

On Facebook, Mona Formby said, "This is perfect," while Helen Rasor said, "Congratulations, John on a well-deserved award."

Ken Smith, Ward 1 City Council chair, said, "Very deserving. He's the best."

White Hall Mayor Noel Foster said, "John served the city as a professional and served as a community volunteer in his own unique, special way. Each year, he made the Christmas season so much brighter."

The mayor was referring to the Santa Truck that Badgley and his friend and coworker Bill Beadle started driving around the city during the Christmas holiday season about 20 years ago. At first, it was Santa, played by Badgley, riding on a fire truck but eventually it was decked out with a specially fitted sleigh, lights and music.

Beadle and Badgley drove EASI ambulances for about 25 years, and also worked together for about 20 years as volunteer firefighters.

Beadle, now White Hall fire marshal, knows his longtime partner and friend well.

"John is a super guy. He will do anything for you. Give you the shirt off his back if you need it. He's the kind of guy everyone wants to be like," he said.

At first, their Santa Truck runs were limited to White Hall, but requests for special appearances started coming in, even taking center stage in the Star City Christmas parade for the last two years.

Jeff May, White Hall mayor's assistant, said, "He (John) is a great man. He has dedicated a lot of his years being Santa. ... I am proud to know him."

Christy Badgley and their daughter, Briana, agreed that the Santa Truck allowed him to do for other kids what he did for his own at home.

Both Badgley daughters, Briana and Kayla, often rode with their dad dressed as elves, and their mother sometimes played Mrs. Claus.

Briana Badgley said, "He's awesome. A great guy and great role model," and in fact, her career path was influenced by her dad.

She started riding in the ambulance when she was about 14 and now Briana Badgley, an emergency room tech, works at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Kayla Badgley said, "He's a helpful and loving man...He's the best dad I could ever have."

AND GOOD CHEER TO ALL

In 2001, Badgley approached Beadle with the idea of Santa driving around White Hall on a fire truck. At that time, the two men were young paramedics and firefighters.

The city gave them the OK.

Badgley said his dad, who was a fireman in Buffalo, N.Y., used to do the same thing when Badgley was growing up and he wanted to keep the tradition going.

About a decade later, the two firefighters built a sleigh from plywood -- based on a drawing they found in a coloring book. The same sleigh is still in use. Over the years, they bought the lights, speakers and decorations and fixed up the truck.

Beadle said, "We started driving around the city and before we knew it, we would have a dozen cars behind us, honking and flashing their lights."

The vehicles, filled with excited kids, would follow them until they stopped.

Santa would climb down from his sleigh and talk to the children, and Kayla Badgley said, "He put a smile on everyone's face."

"Then we would start all over until we had several more cars behind us, and for them, Beadle said, "Seeing the children's faces made our day. ... That's what Christmas is all about, people helping people."