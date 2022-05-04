White Hall lifeguard honored for heroism

A White Hall High School senior and lifeguard at the Carl A. Redus Pine Bluff Aquatics Center was acknowledged Monday during the Pine Bluff city council meeting for saving the lives of four people using the city pool.

"Dependable" was the word used to describe lifeguard Robert Ramirez as Mayor Shirley Washington bragged about Ramirez's life-saving skills.

"During the spring break week, we had a very active week. The facility was filled pretty much every day," Washington said. "He saved four lives during that week. Four saves in one week is awesome because it could have went the other way."

Ramirez, surrounded by members of his family, was presented a plaque last week for his heroic duty.

"We are thankful that we have lifeguards on duty such as Roberto Ramirez," Washington said after Ramirez received a round of applause. "He is a high school senior graduating this year and maybe leaving our community, but we wanted to recognize him for his life-saving tactical skills."

Proceeding with city business, only two resolutions were on the city council's agenda, both of which were passed with no opposition from council members.

The first one was a resolution to contract with Vortex Aquatic Structures International for equipment and installation of equipment for the Lake Saracen Splashpad. According to the Pine Bluff Parks & Recreation director Samuel Glover, the splash pad will be receiving much-needed upgrades.

The total cost is $53,871 and will include demolition and removal of concrete and eight jets on the existing splash pad, piping and connections with existing water lines to three new features and pouring integrated color concrete in the splash pad area that had been removed for the installation of the new components.

The three new features include a Bamboo Twin Cannon, Twin Splash and Helico Nano.

Glover said there were a few complaints from people who were concerned about the water that shot out from the ground into children's eyes. "What we are trying to do is upgrade to get on par with everybody else in the world pretty much with their splash," he said.

Glover said the new structures will consist of dump buckets that fill up with water before dumping over. He said the park will be more engaging with new water features, water pistols and other interactive water play.

"I think a lot of people were saying when we first built it, it was more just like a fountain. It didn't have any interaction," said council member Glen Brown Jr. "I think this is a great thing."

Glover said the plan was always to upgrade but the pandemic halted the process.

"We're here now. We'll get boots on the ground pretty quickly," he said.

The second resolution approved was to authorize a lease agreement with the Pine Bluff Military and Veterans Museum for the Boone Murphy House. According to the resolution, in March 2017, the city council authorized the execution of the lease agreement at 714 Fourth Ave. in Pine Bluff for a five-year term of $1 per year.

The renewal of the lease agreement between the city and the Pine Bluff Veterans Museum Inc. would be for another five years.

Council Member Joni Alexander pointed out that the original resolution made reference to Pine Bluff not having a military and veterans museum but since that time, the city now has a dedicated museum space in the new veterans building.

"We do have one now that is in need of more things to go in there on State Street," said Alexander, who suggested they could partner with the county.

Alexander said the state-of-the-art veterans building has an entire room for public tourism, and she said she felt the location would increase tourism compared to the Fourth Avenue location.

She also asked for a list of all of the city properties that are being leased to outside entities. "I'm wondering if there is any additional use that the city could be using these houses for that are right in the middle of these neighborhoods," Alexander said.

Alexander said she wasn't against the resolution but that she thinks the council should look into using those properties for city services as well.