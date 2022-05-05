Man, 19, arrested in April homicide, Little Rock police say

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in an April homicide, Little Rock police said on Thursday.

On April 7, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Springer Boulevard, police said. Upon arrival, officers discovered a red Dodge Ram with multiple bullet holes.

Dolan Goff, who was in the driver’s seat and suffering from gunshot wounds, was transported to UAMS Medical Center in critical condition, according to a police report.

Authorities said Goff, a 26-year-old Paron man, died as a result of his injuries on April 11.

Walker has been charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Thursday in lieu of $1 million bond, according to an online inmate jail roster.

Cyrus Walker, 19, of Little Rock is accused of killing Dolan Goff, according to a statement police released on Twitter.