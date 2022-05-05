2 seek JP seat in Crawford County

VAN BUREN — Lonnie Jennings and Dylan Weese are seeking the Republican Party nomination for the Crawford County justice of the peace District 7 seat.

The primary winner May 24 faces no competition on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Justices of the peace serve on the Quorum Court, the legislative branch of county government in Arkansas.

Arkansas justices of the peace serve two-year terms and cannot be paid annually, according to state statute. In Crawford County, justices of the peace are paid $500 per meeting.

Weese — who goes by his middle name, Cole — is a political newcomer and the regional account manager for S&S Tire. He has been a Van Buren resident for nearly all of his life, with the exception of studying marketing at the University of Arkansas.

Weese, 30, said he thinks he is the better candidate for Quorum Court because he’d be one of its youngest members and could bring a new perspective and balance while working with the incumbents.

“And I just want to be kind of a voice for the county that I now call home again and just basically ensure that the funds available are used appropriately and each decision — whether it be financial or in the community — has some kind of merit and has been measured thoroughly,” he said.

Weese said he thinks District 7 residents want a representative who is less invasive and will lower taxes, someone they can reach out to and share their concerns with. He said attempting to satisfy the majority while also hearing the minority will be both the easiest and hardest part of the position for him, if elected.

“I think that will be the easiest part for me, just because I am so outgoing and can get along with everybody, but I think it will also be the biggest hangup because you’re trying to please everyone when it comes to certain issues,” he said.

Jennings could not be reached for comment after multiple attempts at contact via phone and email.

Dylan Weese (R)

Age: 30

Residency: Van Buren for 26 years

Education: Studied marketing at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville Occupation: Account manager for S&S Tire Political experience: None

